CG Board Result 2022 Class 12: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will likely to declare the CG 12th result 2022 in May/June 2022. Chhattisgarh class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Also, a direct link to check CGBSE 12th results will be provided on this page for the convenience of students.

Students will be able to check the Chhattisgarh 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2022 by entering their roll number in the login window. The CG Board 12th result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

Here, students can check complete details about CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 results of Science, Commerce and Arts and other related information like date, how to check, Chhattisgarh 12th result statistics etc. Students can check complete information here.

CGBSE 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Exam Name CG Board Class 12th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

The CG board exam will start on 2nd March 2022. Below we have mentioned some of the important dates related to www.cgbse.nic.in 2022 result class 12 is provided below. Check all the dates to keep track of CG 12th board exam events -

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Class 12th Exam 2nd to 30th March 2022 CGBSE 12th Board Result May 2022 CG Board 12th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check CGBSE Result 2022 Class 12 in Online Mode?

The Chhattisgarh 12th examination results are released on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the CG Board 12th result. They can go through the steps to know how to download CGBSE Result here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) - cgbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Higher School Exam Result column.

3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

4th Step - CG Board Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download the result for future references.

How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 via SMS?

CGBSE provides the facility to check CG 12th result 2022 offline via SMS. Students can avail any of them to view Chhattisgarh board result 2022 for Higher Secondary. They can check below the steps to know how to check CG board 12th result 2022 through SMS -

1st Step - For CG Board 12th result - Type CG12 <Space> Roll Number.

2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.

3rd Step - The CG board 12th results will be sent to the students via SMS.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for the students to understand how to check result of CG 12th 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check the online result window and complete the checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CGBSE 12th Result 2022?

As per last year's data, the online Chhattisgarh 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students can check the details mentioned in CG Board 12th result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts.

Student's name Roll number Parents/Guardians name Centre code School code Name of the Subjects Marks obtained in theory exams Marks secured in practical exams Division Grand total Remarks

Chhattisgarh Board Result Statistics

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) might release the CG Board result statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 97.43%. Here, students can check the Chhattisgarh result statistics of the last few years -

Year Overall Pass % No. of Students Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 97.43 2,86,850 98.06 96.06 2020 78.59 - - - 2019 78.45 2,59,944 77.7 68.25 2018 77 2,72,000 - - 2017 76.36 2,71,599 79.05 74 2016 73.43 4,12,729 75.83 71 2015 73.4 2,90,777 76.2 73

What After the Announcement of CG Board Result 2022 Class 12?

The CGBSE results of Science, Commerce, and Arts will be released on the same day by the Board. After the announcement of the Chhattisgarh 12th result, students will have to download their mark sheets from the official website. All the qualified candidates can go for admission in the choice of their courses.

Arts stream students can pursue B.A, BBA and any other course. The students of the Science stream will have options for pursuing B.tech or MBBS. Whereas commerce students will be able to go for B.Com, CA, CS etc as a career option.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

The students who have appeared for the examinations but have not scored the marks intended or have a problem with the evaluation can apply for the rechecking and revaluation process. After the checking and revaluation is completed the revised marks will be updated in the exam marksheet. Soon after the declaration of the CGBSE class 12 examination results the board will be releasing the notifications for the rechecking and revaluation process.

CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental/Supplementary Exam

After the declaration of the CG Board class 12 results the board will also release the notification for the students to appear for the CGBSE 12th Supplementary examinations. Students who were unable to qualify the examinations can apply for the Chhattisgarh 12th supplementary exams.

The results of the supplementary examinations will be released shortly after the conduct of the exams to make sure that the students who have appeared for the exams will be able to complete the admission process in this academic year itself rather than waiting for a whole year to appear for the exams.

CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Toppers

Along with declaring the CGBSE Class 12 results the board officials will also be declaring the toppers for the Class 12 CGBSE board examinations. The toppers for the Class 12 exams will be announced as per the courses viz - Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Till then, students can check last few year's toppers lists -

CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2020

Topper’s name Percentage Tikesh Vaishnav 97.80% Shreya Agarwal 97% Tanu Yadav 96.60%

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts the annual examinations for the class 10 and 12 students. The board was first constituted in 2001 and the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board is responsible for conducting the admissions to the High School (Regular / Swdyayi / Correspondence), Higher Secondary (Regular / Athavale / Correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (Regular / Correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary), Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).