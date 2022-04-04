Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 12: Know Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results Date, How to Check

    Created On : Apr 4, 2022 14:11 ISTModified On : Apr 20, 2022 15:19 IST
    Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022
    Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check CGBSE Result 2022 Class 12 in Online Mode?
    How To Check CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 via SMS?
    Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 12: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will likely to declare the CG 12th result 2022 in May/June 2022. Chhattisgarh class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Also, a direct link to check CGBSE 12th results will be provided on this page for the convenience of students. 

    Students will be able to check the Chhattisgarh 12th Science Arts and Commerce results 2022 by entering their roll number in the login window. The CG Board 12th result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. 

    Here, students can check complete details about CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 results of Science, Commerce and Arts and other related information like date, how to check, Chhattisgarh 12th result statistics etc. Students can check complete information here. 

    Overview

    Specifications

    Board Name

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

    Exam Name

    CG Board Class 12th

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    roll number

    The CG board exam will start on 2nd March 2022. Below we have mentioned some of the important dates related to www.cgbse.nic.in 2022 result class 12 is provided below. Check all the dates to keep track of CG 12th board exam events - 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Chhattisgarh Class 12th Exam 

    2nd to 30th March 2022

    CGBSE 12th Board Result 

    May 2022

    CG Board 12th re-evaluation - application date

    June 2022

    Revaluation Result

    June 2022

    The Chhattisgarh 12th examination results are released on the official website. Students will have to use their login credentials to check the CG Board 12th result. They can go through the steps to know how to download CGBSE Result here - 

    1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) - cgbse.nic.in.

    2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Higher School Exam Result column. 

    3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

    4th Step - CG Board Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

    5th Step - Download the result for future references. 

    CGBSE provides the facility to check CG 12th result 2022 offline via SMS. Students can avail any of them to view Chhattisgarh board result 2022 for Higher Secondary. They can check below the steps to know how to check CG board 12th result 2022 through SMS - 

    1st Step - For CG Board 12th result - Type CG12 <Space> Roll Number.

    2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.

    3rd Step - The CG board 12th results will be sent to the students via SMS.

    Here we have provided the image-wise steps for the students to understand how to check result of CG 12th 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check the online result window and complete the checking procedure here - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

    CG Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.

    CG Board 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

    What details will be mentioned in CGBSE 12th Result 2022? 

    As per last year's data, the online Chhattisgarh 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students can check the details mentioned in CG Board 12th result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts. 

    1. Student's name
    2. Roll number
    3. Parents/Guardians name
    4. Centre code
    5. School code
    6. Name of the Subjects
    7. Marks obtained in theory exams
    8. Marks secured in practical exams
    9. Division
    10. Grand total
    11. Remarks

    Chhattisgarh Board Result Statistics

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) might release the CG Board result statistics along with the announcement of the result. In 2021, as per reports, the overall pass percentage was 97.43%. Here, students can check the Chhattisgarh result statistics of the last few years -  

    Year

    Overall Pass %

    No. of Students

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    97.43

    2,86,850

    98.06

    96.06

    2020

    78.59

    -

    -

    -

    2019

    78.45

    2,59,944

    77.7

    68.25

    2018

    77

    2,72,000

    -

    -

    2017

    76.36

    2,71,599

    79.05

    74

    2016

    73.43

    4,12,729

    75.83

    71

    2015

    73.4

    2,90,777

    76.2

    73

    What After the Announcement of CG Board Result 2022 Class 12? 

    The CGBSE results of Science, Commerce, and Arts will be released on the same day by the Board. After the announcement of the Chhattisgarh 12th result, students will have to download their mark sheets from the official website. All the qualified candidates can go for admission in the choice of their courses. 

    Arts stream students can pursue B.A, BBA and any other course. The students of the Science stream will have options for pursuing B.tech or MBBS. Whereas commerce students will be able to go for B.Com, CA, CS etc as a career option.

    Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2022 - Rechecking and Revaluation

    The students who have appeared for the examinations but have not scored the marks intended or have a problem with the evaluation can apply for the rechecking and revaluation process. After the checking and revaluation is completed the revised marks will be updated in the exam marksheet. Soon after the declaration of the CGBSE class 12 examination results the board will be releasing the notifications for the rechecking and revaluation process.  

    CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental/Supplementary Exam 

    After the declaration of the CG Board class 12 results the board will also release the notification for the students to appear for the CGBSE 12th Supplementary examinations. Students who were unable to qualify the examinations can apply for the Chhattisgarh 12th supplementary exams. 

    The results of the supplementary examinations will be released shortly after the conduct of the exams to make sure that the students who have appeared for the exams will be able to complete the admission process in this academic year itself rather than waiting for a whole year to appear for the exams.

    CG Board Result 2022 Class 12 - Toppers 

    Along with declaring the CGBSE Class 12 results the board officials will also be declaring the toppers for the Class 12 CGBSE board examinations. The toppers for the Class 12 exams will be announced as per the courses viz - Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Till then, students can check last few year's toppers lists - 

    CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2020

    Topper’s name

    Percentage

    Tikesh Vaishnav

    97.80%

    Shreya Agarwal

    97%

    Tanu Yadav

    96.60%

    About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) 

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducts the annual examinations for the class 10 and 12 students. The board was first constituted in 2001 and the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board is responsible for conducting the admissions to the High School (Regular / Swdyayi / Correspondence), Higher Secondary (Regular / Athavale / Correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (Regular / Correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary), Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).

    CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Announced, Check Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results online at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

    Published on: 2021-07-25 12:14

    CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Announced: Finally, the two month long wait has ended today with the formal declaration of CG Board 12th Result 2021 for Senior Secondary Class students. Now, students can check the Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2021 online by logging onto the exam portal i.e. cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared, Check Results @ cgbse.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Published on: 2021-07-25 12:06

    Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE 12th Results shortly on the official website today. Students awaiting the CGBSE  12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream results can visit the official website of the board to check the results. 

    Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2021 Declared @ results.cg.nic.in: Know CGBSE Class 12 Results Evaluation Policy

    Published on: 2021-07-25 11:01

    CGBSE 12th result: The board has announced the result of CGBSE class 12th today in online mode at cgbse.nic.in. The result can be checked by entering the roll number and captcha code. The result has been released based on CGBSE 12th exam scores.  

    Is the result of all the streams of CGBSE class 12th be announced together?

    Yes, the Chhattisgarh Board will declare the result of Arts, Commerce, and Science stream on the same day.

    When will I receive my original CG Board 12th marksheet from school?

    The Board releases the original mark sheets of all students after a few weeks of the declaration of CG Board 12th results. Students will be required to collect the same from their schools.

    Where can I check the Chhattisgarh class 12 exam results?

    Students can check CG Board 12th result 2022 from the official website by entering their roll number. Also, a direct link to check Arts, Science and Commerce 12th results will be provided on this page

    Will I be able to challenge the marks awarded to me after CGBSE class 12th result revaluation?

    No, the marks allotted after re-evaluation shall be the final ones. These will not change under any circumstances.

    When will the Chhattisgarh Board results be declared?

    The CG Board exam result is expected to be announced in May 2022 in online mode.