Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Result 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in, Check Websites Lists Here

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 tomorrow i.e. on 14th May 2022. The board is expected to declare CGBSE result 2022 for both classes 10 and 12 together tomorrow. Last year, the pass percentage for the CG Board Class 12 exam was 97.43%, while the pass percentage for CGBSE 10th recorded 100%. The CGBSE Officials also confirmed that the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared online and published in the form of digital scorecards for individual students.

Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

Updated as on 13/05/2022 at 1.04 PM

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022: As per the updates the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th results tomorrow on 14th May 2022. Also, the CGBSE result 2022 will be declared at 12 PM in online mode. Earlier, the Board Secretary VK Goyal confirmed that the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 results will not be announced today, 13th May however, it is expected to be out this week. Students will be able to download their CG board class 10 result in online mode.

Students will be able to check their board exam results from the official websites - cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. They need to use the required credentials to check CGBSE 12th result in online mode. They will also be able to check results through SMS. According to reports, over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the CG Board examinations, which were conducted in March.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: CGBSE Results to be Declared Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in

Where To Check CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th 12th Result 2022?

After the announcement of result of CGBSE 10th and 12th, students will be able to check it on different websites - cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. Apart from this, they can also get their result via SMS. To know their result via SMS they need to write a text message in this format: CG10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 Grading System

Grades Marks Grade Points A1 91 to 100 marks GP 10 A2 81 to 90 marks GP 9 B1 71 to 80 marks GP 8 B2 61 to 70 marks GP 7 C1 51 to 60 marks GP 6 C2 41 to 50 marks GP 5 D 33 to 40 marks GP 4 E1 21 to 32 marks NA E2 00 to 20 marks NA

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2022 Grading System

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 71-80 8 B2 61-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 41-50 5 D 33-40 4 E1 21-32 C E2 00-20 C

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date: CG Board 10th 12th Result May be Released Tomorrow