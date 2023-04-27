RBSE Class 10 Result 2023 Updates: Check Expected Date, Steps to Download Marksheet

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release Class 10th soon. As per the latest updates, the board is likely to declare the results in May. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same. The evaluation process is going on. Once it's over, RBSE will release the matric result date.

Once released, candidates will be able to access the results on the official websites i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults-nic-in. Students can check out the mark sheet by entering the roll number. It must be noted that the examinees can also check out the results through SMS. The authorities conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2023 from March 16 to April 13, 2023.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 Overview

Exam name RBSE Secondary 2023 Exams Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Date of Examination March 16 to April 13, 2023 Official Websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in Rajasthan Board 10th Result Date 2023 May 2023 Login Credentials Roll Number

How to Download RBSE 10th Result Date 2023?

Students who appeared in the class 10th exams will be able to check out their results on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults-nic-in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RBSE 10th result 2023 link

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number in login window

Step 4: The mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Board Marksheet

The RBSE Class 10 Mark sheet 2023 will comprise various important details. Check out the list here.

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Roll number

Name of the school/centre

Subject names

Practical scores

Total marks

Overall Percentage

Division (First/Second/Third Division)

