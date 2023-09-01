RBSE Class 5th and 8th Supplementary Results 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, (BSER) has announced the supplementary results of classes 5th and 8th today, September 1, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan Board supply/ improvement exams can check and download their scorecards through the official website - rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

To get the results, students need to enter the necessary login details such as roll number, application number, class etc in the result login window. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download their scorecards.

RBSE 5th, 8th Supplementary Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login credentials required to check the Rajasthan 5th, 8th supply results 2023?

Students need to enter the below-given details in the result login window to get their results online.

Class

District

Security captcha

Roll number

Application number

School NIC-SD Code/ PSP code

How to check RBSE class 5th and 8th Supplementary Result 2023 Online?

Students can follow the below-given steps to check their Rajasthan board class 5th and 8th supplementary results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan board - rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE 5th, 8th result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as roll number or registration number to get the results

Step 4: The RBSE class 5th and 8th results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download it for future reference

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Exam Time Table 2024 Released, Check Dates Here

