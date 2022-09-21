RPVT OMR Sheet 2022 (Out): Download Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test OMR Sheet PDF at rajuvas.org

RPVT OMR Sheet 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (RAJUVAS) has released the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) OMR sheet 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the RPVT OMR sheet from the official website - rajuvas.org. They are required to use their ID/registration no, password and select degree in order to download the RPVT OMR sheet 2022.

With the help of OMR Sheet of RPVT 2022, candidates can calculate their probable scores. Earlier, the authorities released the RPVT answer key in PDF format for all the question series. Candidates were given time to challenge till 16th September through Email. Now, it is expected that the RPVT result 2022 will be released soon.

How To Download RPVT OMR Sheet 2022?

The OMR sheet of RPVT will include the responses of the candidates. Those who have appeared for the RPVT exam can download their respective OMR sheet by logging into their registered accounts. They can check below the steps to know how to download the RPVT OMR response sheets -

1st Step - Go to the official website of RAJUVAS - rajuvas.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the RPVT Answer Key 2022.

3rd Step - On the new page, click on RPVT - 2022 OMR Sheet.

4th Step - A login page will appear on the screen. Enter ID/registration no, password and select degree.

5th Step - The respective OMR Sheet of RPVT will appear on the screen.

What After Downloading RPVT OMR Sheet 2022?

After downloading the OMR response sheet 2022, candidates will be able to calculate their expected scores in the exam. The authorities released the OMR sheet for the candidates so that they can check the responses marked by them in the OMR sheet and compare these to in the RPVT answer key 2022 that has been released already.

RPVT Result 2022

With the release of OMR sheets and answer key of RPVT, it is expected that the result will be announced soon. Based on the final answer key, RAJUVAS will announce the RPVT result 2022. As per the updates, it is likely that the RPVT result will be declared by 29th September in online mode. It will be available in the form of scorecard. By qualifying for the RPVT 2022, candidates will be eligible for to 505 seats for BVSc. & A.H. in 10 colleges.

