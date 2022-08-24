RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT): Check Rajasthan State Open School Results at education.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT): As per media reports, the Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the result for RSOS classes 10 and 12 in online mode. Students can check their RSOS 10th, and 12th results on the official website - education.rajasthan.gov.in. They need to use their roll number to check and download RSOS results for classes 10th and 12th.

Going as per media reports, Pooja Chaudhary has secured top position in Rajasthan State Open School class 10th. Bhavna Yadav got the second position. Also, Mukesh Kumar got the first position in the boy's category and Vinod Malav got the second position. Harsha has secured the highest marks 84.40% and secured the top position.

RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022?

Students can check the RSOS result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their roll number. They can visit the official website to check RSOS 10th, and 12th results. Go through the steps to know how to check and download the same -

1st Step - Go to the official website - education.rajasthan.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - RSOS 10th Result and RSOS 12th result as per the class appeared for.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the roll number.

4th Step - Click on the submit button and download the Rajasthan State Open School result.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on RSOS 10th, 12th Result 2022?

After downloading the result of RSOS class 10th and 12th, students are advised to go through the details mentioned on it. As per the available information, the result marksheet will likely to have the following details - exam session, class, roll number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, subject code, theory marks, practical marks, total marks, abbreviations and result status (Pass/XXXX).