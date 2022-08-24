RTU Result 2022 Declared For 3rd Sem B.Tech, Check Rajasthan Technical University B.Tech Result at rtu.ac.in

RTU Result 2022: As per the recent updates, Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has announced the RTU 3rd Sem B.Tech results in online mode. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their RTU result for 3rd Semester on the official website - rtu.ac.in. The direct link to check the RTU B.Tech result is esuvidha.info. To check the result, students will have to use their class, roll number, name and mother's name in the login window. Along with RTU result of 3rd year B.Tech, the authorities have also announced the result for main, back, reback, old back, mercy in online mode on the official website.

How To Check RTU Result 2022 for 3rd Sem B.Tech?

The result B.Tech for Rajasthan Technical University has been released in online mode. Students will have to visit the official website to check and download their RTU result for 3rd Semester B.Tech. Go through the steps to know how to check RTU result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Rajasthan Technical University - rtu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, go to the Examination tab.

3rd Step - Now, click on it and go to Results and click on the link.

4th Step - A New window with login window will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Enter Class, roll no., name and mother’s name in the login window and submit the same.

6th Step - RTU B.Tech result for 3rd sem will appear on the screen.

RTU Ph.D Entrance Examination

Apart from the B.Tech Results, RTU has also released the admit cards for the Ph.D Entrance Examinaiton. As per the released schedule, the RTU Ph.D entrance exam will be conducted on 27th August. Candidates will be able to download the admit card in online mode from the official website.

