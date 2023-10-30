School Holidays in November 2023: Schools to Remain Closed on Diwali, Bhai Dooj; List Here

School Holidays in November 2023: This new month is bringing a lot of festival holidays and several other essential occasions. The private and government schools shall remain closed across various parts of the country on Diwali, Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day among others. Previously, October had lots of day-offs. And now, it’s time to unveil School Holidays in November 2023. However, it is essential to note that some schools may not give a day off on a certain occasion. Thus, it is important for parents and students to get in touch with school authorities for confirmation.

School Holidays in November 2023- Check School Holiday List 2023

Check out the list of important occasions in November:

Name Day and Date Diwali Sunday, November 12, 2023 Govardhan Puja Monday, November 13, 2023 Bhai Duj Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Chhath Puja Sunday, November 19, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Friday, November 24, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti Monday, November 27, 2023

Diwali Holidays 2023: When are Diwali Holidays in School?

This year, Diwali will fall on the fifteenth day of Kartik, the Hindu lunar calendar's holiest month. November 12 will be the 2023 Festival of Lights celebration. It is, however, more than a single day since there are preparations made far in advance of the major event. The event usually lasts for five days, with special rites and meanings attached to each day. All schools are going to remain closed on this date.

Govardhan Puja Holiday 2023: When is Govardhan Puja Holiday in School?

Though it is an optional holiday. Not all schools may provide a day-off on this day but some still do. It is being celebrated on November 13, this year. Govardhan Puja is celebrated in the victory of Lord Krish over Lord Indra. On this day, Krishna lifted the parvat in order to save an entire village from heavy rainfall and give shelter to India.

Bhaidooj Holiday 2023: When is Bhaidooj Holiday in Schools?

The Bhaidooj 2023 holiday will fall on November 15 this year. Bhaidooj is an occasion to celebrate an auspicious and eternal bond between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of brothers.

Chhath Puja Holiday 2023: When is Chatt Puja Holiday in Schools?

Students are not given holidays on Chhath Puja but the teachers can get or request holidays on this occasion. Though Chhath Puja has been declared a public holiday in Delhi, and others. Most of the schools use their discretion to provide a day off. Chhath Puja is celebrated to thank the Sun God and offer him gratitude. People also worship the sister of the Sun God, Chhathi Maiya.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Holiday 2023: When is Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day?

November 24, 2023, is remembered as Shaheed Divas of Guru Tegh Bahadur the 9th of the Sikhs, who fought against the forcible conversions by the Mughals. He was executed on the orders of Aurangzeb in 1675. In his memory, schools shall remain closed for one day across the country.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday 2023: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday in Schools?

Nanak Ji Jayanti is celebrated to mark the anniversary of their first Sikh Guru who played an important role in forming and bolstering the Sikh population.

