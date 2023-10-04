Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools to Remain Closed till October 8, Check Latest News Here

Sikkim Cloudburst: As per media reports, a flood has been triggered in Sikkim due to a cloudburst which caused mass destruction. In order to ensure the safety of students, the government has ordered the closure of schools in Sikkim until October 8, 2023. Parents and students can get in touch with school authorities for additional information.

“In view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by flooding of Teesta River, all government schools and private schools located in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts shall remain closed till 8th October 2023,” Sikkim education department circular reads.

Sikkim Cloudburst Destructs Property, Claims Peoples' Lives

Today, a cloud burst was experienced in the state followed by the flood. The natural calamity has destroyed the property and put people’s lives in danger. A total of 3 dead bodies have been found and 23 jawans have gone missing. Also, the Singhtam Foot Bridge over River Teesta has fallen down due to an overflowing river. This caused damage to the army setups along Lachen Valley.

Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools Closed Till October 8 for Students’ Safety

Education Department, Government of Sikkim has issued a notice stating that all government and private schools will remain shut until October 8, 2023. The order was given after the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) issued a Sikkim flood alert.

Kerala Schools Closed due to Continuous Rainfall

Meanwhile, Schools will remain closed today, October 4, 2023, due to incessant rainfall in a few parts of the state. As per the latest updates, all educational institutions in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram shall remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions in the region.

The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days and a yellow alert has also been issued in a few districts.

