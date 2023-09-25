SNAP 2023 Mock Test Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at snaptest.org

SNAP 2023 Mock Test: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP mock test registrations will end today: September 25, 2023, by 11.50 PM. Interested candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org. Only those candidates who have applied for the exam will be allowed to take the SNAP mock test.

According to the official schedule, the SNAP 2023 Mock Test will be held from September 27 to 28, 2023 in multiple slots. Applicants are required to book their slots on the official website. They can book their slots on the same day they have to appear for the test.

SNAP Mock Test Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

SNAP 2023 Mock Test Click Here

How to Apply for SNAP 2023 Mock Test?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mock test registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents (if required) and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

SNAP Mock Test 2023: How to Book a Slot?

Candidates can book their slots from September 27, 2023 onwards. They have to use the below-mentioned login details to book a slot and take the test:

SNAP ID

Password

SNAP Mock Test 2023: Key Points to Consider

Check out the mandatory details about the test below:

SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test. Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response.

This test consists of 3 Sections (General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning- 25, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency - 20)

The duration of the test is 60 minutes, i.e. 1 hour.

Each question carries 1 mark.

There is a negative marking for the wrong answer 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer.

