SNAP 2023 Mock Test Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at snaptest.org

SNAP 2023 Mock Test: Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP mock test registrations will end today: September 25, 2023, by 11.50 PM. Interested candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org. Only those candidates who have applied for the exam will be allowed to take the SNAP mock test.
According to the official schedule, the SNAP 2023 Mock Test will be held from September 27 to 28, 2023 in multiple slots. Applicants are required to book their slots on the official website. They can book their slots on the same day they have to appear for the test.
SNAP Mock Test Registration-Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is mentioned below:
SNAP 2023 Mock Test
How to Apply for SNAP 2023 Mock Test?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: snaptest.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the mock test registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload documents (if required) and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
SNAP Mock Test 2023: How to Book a Slot?
Candidates can book their slots from September 27, 2023 onwards. They have to use the below-mentioned login details to book a slot and take the test:
- SNAP ID
- Password
SNAP Mock Test 2023: Key Points to Consider
Check out the mandatory details about the test below:
- SNAP Mock Test is an MCQ test. Each question has four responses. The candidate should choose an appropriate response.
- This test consists of 3 Sections (General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning- 25, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency - 20)
- The duration of the test is 60 minutes, i.e. 1 hour.
- Each question carries 1 mark.
- There is a negative marking for the wrong answer 0.25 will be deducted for each wrong answer.
