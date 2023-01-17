SOF IMO 2022-23 Result for Level 1 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

SOF IMO 2022 Result Declared: As per the latest updates, Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the result for International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2022-23. Candidates who appeared in the IMO 2022 exam can check the result on the official website i.e. results.sofworld.org. To access the SOF IMO 2022-23 Result, they will have to log in with the roll number mentioned on the hall ticket.

The SOF IMO Level-1 exam was held on November 10, 22, and 13, 2022. However, the level 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The SOF IMO result 2022-23 has been uploaded for students of classes 1st to 12th. The SOF has also issued the cut-off score and answer key for the exam.

SFO IMO Result 2022-23- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check SOF IMO 2022-23 Result?

The olympiad foundation has released the result of the SOF IMO 2022-23 exam. Candidates who took part in the exam can check out the result at results.sofworld.org. They can follow these steps to check-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. results.sofworld.org

Step 2: Select olympiad and enter the roll number

Step 3: Enter the captcha code

Step 4: Click on view results

Step 5: The SOF IMO Result 2022-23 will appear on screen

Step 6: Check the result and download it

About SFO IMO

The International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is a MATHs competition for students of class 1 to class 12. It is conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) with the aim of identifying and nurturing future scientists, technologists, and IT talent at the school level.

Participants of IMO are ranked on the basis of marks obtained in the 1st Level. After taking the first level of the test, students can judge themselves academically at four different levels - within the school, at the city level, at the state level, and above all at the International level.

Also Read: NIOS Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 April-May Fee Submission Dates Extended