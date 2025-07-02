SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card OUT at srmist.edu.in, Slot Booking Starts

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 slot booking: SRM IST has started the SRMJEE Phase 3 slot booking window and released the SRMJEE Admit Card 2025 on the official website at srmist.edu.in. Candidates can register themselves online till July 2, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 15:35 IST
SRMJEE slot booking and admit card released
SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened the SRMJEE Phase 3 slot booking window. The institute has also released the SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) Admit Card 2025. Students can visit the official website at srmist.edu.in. The last date to book slots and download the admit card online is Wednesday, July 2, 2025. 

SRMJEE 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to SRMJEE Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE)

Board name 

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

srmist.edu.in

Admit card release

July 1 - 2, 2025

Exam dates 

July 4 and 5, 2025

Exam slot 

Morning shift: 10 AM - 12:30 PM

Afternoon shift: 2 PM - 4:30 PM

Credentials required 

Application number

Date of birth

How to download SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at srmist.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘SRMJEEE Phase 3 Admit Card’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Press on ‘Login’ button
  5. Your SRMJEE 2025 Hall Ticket will appear
  6. Check your details and download 

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admit card to the examination centre on the exam day to sit for the exam.

