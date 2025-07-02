SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card OUT at srmist.edu.in, Slot Booking Starts

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened the SRMJEE Phase 3 slot booking window. The institute has also released the SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) Admit Card 2025. Students can visit the official website at srmist.edu.in. The last date to book slots and download the admit card online is Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
SRMJEE 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to SRMJEE Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE)
|
Board name
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
srmist.edu.in
|
Admit card release
|
July 1 - 2, 2025
|
Exam dates
|
July 4 and 5, 2025
|
Exam slot
|
Morning shift: 10 AM - 12:30 PM
Afternoon shift: 2 PM - 4:30 PM
|
Credentials required
|
Application number
Date of birth
How to download SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at srmist.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘SRMJEEE Phase 3 Admit Card’ link
- In the log in window, enter your application number and date of birth
- Press on ‘Login’ button
- Your SRMJEE 2025 Hall Ticket will appear
- Check your details and download
Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admit card to the examination centre on the exam day to sit for the exam.
