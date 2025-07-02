SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3 Admit Card OUT at srmist.edu.in, Slot Booking Starts

SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 3: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has opened the SRMJEE Phase 3 slot booking window. The institute has also released the SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) Admit Card 2025. Students can visit the official website at srmist.edu.in. The last date to book slots and download the admit card online is Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

SRMJEE 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to SRMJEE Exam 2025 here: