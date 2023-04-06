Tamil Nadu Class 10 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Guidelines Here

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of government examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has commenced the TN class 10 public exam today, April 6, 2023, from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. Those who are appearing for their class 10th examinations can check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the datesheet available, students are appearing for their first language papers in pen-paper mode today. The Tamil Nadu class 10 exams are scheduled to be concluded on April 20, 2023. Students are required to carry their admit cards at the exam centre, as no students will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the TN class 10 hall ticket 2023.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Public Exam 2023 Datesheet - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN Class 10th Exam 2023: Important Instructions

Students appearing for their class 10 public examinations can go through all the important instructions mentioned below before appearing for the exam.

Students must carry their hall tickets along with their school id cards at the exam centre.

It is advisable for the students to reach at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

Students will get 10 minutes extra time to read the question paper.

Do not bring any type of electronic devices including mobile phones, bluetooth devices, GPS, earphones, digital watches etc inside the exam hall.

No students will be allowed to enter the exam hall before the TN class 10 exam 2023 concluded.

Students are requested to bring their own stationery items such as pens, pencils, etc as sharing of any stationery items will not be allowed.

Students appearing for the class 10 public exam can carry hand sanitiser, face masks, and transparent water bottles with them inside the exam hall.

