Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at tnmedicalselection.net, Apply Till 3 Oct

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has started the counselling registration of Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 for admission to MBBS/BDS Degree courses today. Candidates can complete their Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration at the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

The last date to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration is 3rd October 2022. As per the official notification released, the counselling process has started specifically for management and government quota. Candidates will be able to enter their preferences for colleges and courses while registering for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2022.

How To Fill Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration Form 2022?

All the interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET PG application form till 3rd October 2022. To register, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000 via online mode or bank payment portal mentioned on the websites. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DME, Tamil Nadu - tnmedicalselection.net.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UG Courses tab.

3rd Step - On the next page, click on - apply for MBBS and BDS courses. Now, select the government quota and management quota.

4th Step - Now register with the required details.

5th Step - Then, login, fill in all the asked details, upload documents and pay the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling application fee.

6th Step - Go through the details and submit the form.

What After the Conclusion of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling Registration?

After the TN NEET UG counselling registration ends, based on the filled choices, NEET UG rank, seats available and reservation factors, DME will grant admission to MBBS/BDS courses. The counselling of the remaining 15% seats for Tamil Nadu MBBS 2022 admission will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2022

DME, TN conducts Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes in Tamil Nadu. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam and meets the prescribed eligibility criteria can register for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling process.