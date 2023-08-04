TANCET 2023 MBA Counselling Seat Allotment List Released, Download Allotment Order Through Direct Link Here

TANCET 2023 MBA Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released the TANCET MBA 2023 seat allotment results. The seat allotment list has been released as a pdf document containing the list of candidates and their category of allotment and TANCET marks.

As per the official notification released, candidates who have been allotted seats can download their allotment order through the login link available on the official website. Students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission procedure.

The TANCET 2023 allotment list for MBA admission is available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can also check the TANCET MBA allotment through the direct link available here.

TANCET 2023 MBA Allotment List - Click Here

TANCET MBA Allotment Order - Click Here

How to Check TANCET MBA Allotment Result 2023

The TANCET MBA 2023 allotment list is now available on the official website. Candidates who were given an allotment in the tentative allotment list can now visit the website to download the provisional allotment list for final admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website for TANCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the TANCET provisional allotment list provided

Step 3: Click on the MBA allotment result

Step 4: The allotment list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MBA provisional allotment result for further reference

Candidates who have not been allotted seats as per their TANCET ranks will be eligible to participate in the supplementary counselling process. The supplementary counselling process will be conducted in the offline mode.

