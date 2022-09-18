Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at tsecet.nic.in, Get Details Here

TS ECET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result for phase 1. Candidates can check the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022 at tsecet.nic.in. To download the TS ECET seat allotment result for round 1, candidates have to use their login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth in the login window

The TSCHE has also released the TS ECET college-wise seat allotment result of candidates who have registered for round 1 counselling. Candidates who have been allotted a seat can make the payment till 22nd September 2022. The TS ECET counselling 2022 second and final phase registration, fee payment and slot booking will be held between 25th September.

How To Check TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

All the shortlisted candidates have to pay the prescribed fee and have to appear for self-reporting through the website till 22nd September 2022. To check the allotment result, candidates will have to go to the official website - tsecet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the - TS ECET 2022 Seat Allotment Result and enter the login details. The result will appear on the screen. Download the same and save it for future reference.

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET)

TSCHE conducts the TS ECET counselling 2022 for lateral admission to the second year of four-year courses in engineering (BE and BTech) and BPharmacy in the participating institutes. The TS ECET counselling 2022 second and final phase registration, fee payment and slot booking will be held between 25th September.

The TS ECET final phase allotment result will be released on 29th September 2022. Further, the spot admission counselling for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be held on 30th September.