JoSAA Counselling 2022 Mock Seat Allotment List For Round 1 Released at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the mock seat allotment round 1 JoSAA 2022 result today on 18th September 2022. Candidates can check the JoSAA round 1 mock seat allotment result at josaa.nic.in. They will have to use their JEE Main 2022 application number and password to check the allotted seats.

Candidates participating in the JoSAA counselling will be allocated seats based on their choices and the availability of seats. The authorities conducted the JoSAA mock seat allotment to give an idea to the candidates about the seats that they might be allotted. JoSAA counselling is conducted for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

How To Check JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment List 2022 For Round 1?

The first mock seat allotment result has been announced in online mode on the official website - josaa.nic.in. On the homepage, they have to click the tab - View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details. Further, they can check their JoSAA mock seats by using their application number and password on the JoSAA counselling portal. The seat allotment result for round 1 will appear on the screen.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 - Seat Allotment

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling have to accept seats by uploading all required documents - educational certificates, and caste certificates. They need to pay the acceptance fees and take a printout for further reference. JoSAA will release 2 mock seat allocation lists and the second allocation list on 20th September 2022 at 10 pm.

The second list will be based on the choices filled in by candidates by 19th September 2022 by 5 pm. JoSAA 2022 round 2 seat allocation round will be held from 28th September to 2nd October whereas round 3 will be conducted from 3rd to 7th October 2022.

