Telangana TS POLYCET 2023: Applications Commence, Apply at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

    The SBTET has started the registration process for the TS POLYCET 2023 for various Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology programmes. Interested candidates can register themselves from the official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 12:12 IST
    Telangana TS POLYCET 2023: The SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training) has commenced the registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET 2023 examinations. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the TS POLYCET 2023 exam can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. 

    As per the recent updates, the last date for registrations without paying any late fees is April 24, 2023. However, the SBTET will be conducting the TS POLYCET 2023 examinations on May 15, 2023. 

    Telangana TS POLYCET 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link 

    TS POLYCET 2023 Application Fee

    Candidates who are eligible and want to pursue their careers in the field of Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology can register by filling out the application form through the official website. Go through the TS POLYCET 2023 application fee mentioned below.

    Category

    Amount

    General Category

    Rs 500

    Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST)

    Rs 250

    How to fill TS POLYCET 2023 Application Form?

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the TS POLYCET 2023 to get admission into various diploma programmes in fields like Engineering, Technology, and Non-Engineering at Polytechnics institutions can follow the below-given steps to register for TS POLYCET 2023 examination.

    Step 1: Visit TS POLYCET’s official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the Registrations tab

    Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering the details

    Step 4: Make the online payment of the application fee 

    Step 5: Download the fee receipt for future use

    Step 6: Fill all the remaining details mentioned in the application form

    Step 7: Submit the TS POLYCET 2023 application form

    Step 8: Download the TS POLYCET 2023 application form for future reference

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
