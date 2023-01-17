Telangana TS POLYCET 2023: Applications Commence, Apply at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Telangana TS POLYCET 2023: The SBTET (State Board of Technical Education and Training) has commenced the registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test TS POLYCET 2023 examinations. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the TS POLYCET 2023 exam can register themselves by filling out the admission application form through the official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, the last date for registrations without paying any late fees is April 24, 2023. However, the SBTET will be conducting the TS POLYCET 2023 examinations on May 15, 2023.

Telangana TS POLYCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

TS POLYCET 2023 Application Fee

Candidates who are eligible and want to pursue their careers in the field of Engineering, Non-Engineering, and Technology can register by filling out the application form through the official website. Go through the TS POLYCET 2023 application fee mentioned below.

Category Amount General Category Rs 500 Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) Rs 250

How to fill TS POLYCET 2023 Application Form?

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the TS POLYCET 2023 to get admission into various diploma programmes in fields like Engineering, Technology, and Non-Engineering at Polytechnics institutions can follow the below-given steps to register for TS POLYCET 2023 examination.

Step 1: Visit TS POLYCET’s official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Registrations tab

Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering the details

Step 4: Make the online payment of the application fee

Step 5: Download the fee receipt for future use

Step 6: Fill all the remaining details mentioned in the application form

Step 7: Submit the TS POLYCET 2023 application form

Step 8: Download the TS POLYCET 2023 application form for future reference

