TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGE supply results releasing on July 24

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: DGE will release the Tamil Nadu +2 supplementary result on July 24. Students who appeared for the examination can check the TN 12th supply results online at dge.tn.gov.in. Check official notice here

Updated: Jul 21, 2023 16:38 IST
TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu +2 supplementary result date today. As per the official notice, the class 12th supply results will be declared on July 24, 2023. Those who appeared for the exam can check their HSE second-year supplementary exam June/July result online at dge.tn.gov.in. 

The results will be announced in the afternoon. They have to use their login credentials - date of birth and roll number to check their TN 12th supply results. Earlier on June 15, TNDGE declared the revaluation and re-totalling results of class 12. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams. Virudhu Nagarpass has the highest pass percentage of 97.85%. 

Tamil Nadu HSE Supply Result 2023 Date

Students can go through the table to know the important dates related to TN 12th supplementary exam results: 

Events 

Dates 

TN 12th supply results

July 24, 2023

Apply to get a copy of answer sheet 

July 27 to 28, 2023

Apply for rechecking 

July 27 to 28, 2023

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date Notice 

It has been mentioned in the notice that class 12th supplementary exam result will be announced on July 24, 2023. The students have to use their roll number and date of birth to download their statement of marks online from the official website. The notice also states that those not satisfied with their answers can apply for copy rechecking by July 28, 2023. 

How to check Tamil Nadu +2 Supplementary Result 2023? 

Students can check their result and download their TN statement of marks online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know detailed information: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 link available on the home page

Step 3: On the new page enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download and save the statement of marks 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
