TN NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Reporting Date Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research has extended the last date for candidates to report to institutions based on the second round allotment. According to an official notification released, the last date for students to report to the institutions for admissions has been extended to September 7, 2023.

Candidates allotted seats in the second counselling round for MBBS/ BDS programmes can visit the official website of DMER Tamil Nadu to download the allotment order for admissions. Those allotted seats in the second round are required to report to the institutions along with the documents and photocopies required to be submitted during admissions.

The link for candidates to download the TN NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - tnhealth.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the allotment order.

TN NEET UG Counselling Notification - Click Here

Download TN NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Order - Click Here

Documents Required for TN NEET UG Admission 2023

When reporting for admissions, candidates are required to carry with them the following documents.

NEET 2023 scorecard

NEET 2023 admit card

Class 10 mark sheet, 12 marksheet

A bonafide certificate stating that the candidate has passed Class 6 to Class 12 from a school in Tamil Nadu

Transfer certificate (or) bonafide certificate

Nativity certificate

Aadhar Card

Community Certificate (if applicable)

Ration card/Passport

