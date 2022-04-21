TN SSLC, HS Hall Tickets 2022 (OUT): Know How to Download Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Exam Admit Cards at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC, HS Hall Ticket 2022 (OUT): With the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2022 approaching, the DGETN has published the TN SSLC and HS Hall Tickets 2022. As per the latest update, the Directorate of Govt Exams, Tamil Nadu has officially published the TN SSLC Admit Card 2022 and TN HS Admit Card 2022 for 1st and 2nd-year students for the upcoming annual board exams. The hall tickets issued by TNDGE are for the Tamil Nadu Public Exams 2022 scheduled to be held in May. Private candidates registered for SSLC and +1 and +2 Exams can download their individual hall tickets by logging onto the official portal - dge.tn.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link placed below to access and download their individual hall tickets:

Download TN SSLC, HS Hall Ticket 2022 (Private Candidate) – Direct Link (Available Now)

TN SSLC, HS Exam 2022 Dates

The hall tickets issued today by the DGETN are for the upcoming annual board exams for Class 10 i.e., TN SSLC Exams, Class 11 i.e., TN HS First Year Exams and Class 12 i.e., TN HS Second Year Exams. As per the date sheet published earlier, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Exams will be held from 6th to 30th May 2022. On the other hand TN HS Exam for 1st-year students will be organized from 10th May to 31st May while the TN HS Exam for 2nd Year students will be held from 5th May to 28th May 2022. With exam dates coming closer, it is important for students to download and access the hall tickets for board exams ready with them.

#TamilNadu School Education Department (Directorate of Government Examinations) issued timetable for X (SSLC) scheduled to start from 06th (Friday) May 2022 to 30th (Monday) May 2022 between 10 am to 01.15 pm pic.twitter.com/nuQcX0UcLw — Hari Krishnan Pongilath (@h_pongilath) April 10, 2022

How to Download Tamil Nadu Board Exam Admit Card 2022 online?

As per the update available on the official website, the DGETN has published Tamil Nadu 10th and 12th Hall Tickets 2022 for private candidates only. Therefore, such candidates can directly access and download the TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2022 and TN HS Admit Card 2022 easily from the official website by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for "SSLC, HS May 2022 Exams Hall Tickets for private candidates"

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to Login

Step 4: Your SSLC Admit Card 2022 / HS Admit Card 2022 Tamil Nadu will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should note that along with Class 10 and Class 12 students, the DGETN has also published the hall tickets for private candidates appearing for TN +1 HS Exam 2022 as well. Private candidates appearing for Class 11 Exams can also download their individual admit cards via the official website.

