TS EAMCET Result 2022 (Declared): Check Telangana EAMCET Results, Download Scorecard at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Toppers 2022

TS EAMCET result has been declared and the toppers list has also been released. As per the updates, Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy secured rank 1 in the engineering stream. The 2nd and 3rd rankers are Sai Deepika and Kartikeya respectively.

Has TS EAMCET 2022 Results 2022 Declared?

As per the updates, the TS EAMCET result has been announced by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in an official press conference conducted today. Candidates who have appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 Exams can check their results through the link which will be available on the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 soon.

How many students applied for TS EAMCET 2022?

As per media reports, a total of 1,56,860 candidates appeared for the EAMCET 2022 out of 1,72,238 registered. As per recent updates, 19,954 candidates have qualified. The officials announced the Telangana EAMCET result in a press conference. However, the result link is yet to be activated. Once the link will be made live, candidates can visit the official website to check the TS EAMCET result 2022.

Updated as on August 12, 2022 @ 11:27 AM

Check TS EAMCET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Shortly)

Updated as on August 12, 2022 @ 10:05 AM

Today will be the D-day for candidates awaiting their TS EAMCET 2022 Result for the state-level entrance exam. As per the latest reports, the JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE will declare the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test - TS EAMCET Result 2022 for the exam held in July 2022 today - 12th August 2022. While the EAMCET Results 2022 Date and time has not been confirmed by the exam authority officially, reports coming from the Hyderabad office have hinted that the TS EAMCET 2022 Results will be declared today. Once declared, candidates will be provided easy and direct access to the TS EAMCET 2022 Results online via the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same will also be provided below, using which TS EAMCET Scorecard 2022 can be downloaded by the students:

When will TSCHE declare TS EAMCET Result 2022?

While the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has not yet confirmed any specific date and time for the declaration of TS EAMCET Result 2022; reports have hinted that it will be declared today. Latest reports coming from local media sources have hinted that the TS EAMCET Result 2022 will be announced on 12th August 2022 - Friday by 11 AM in the morning. With the TS EAMCET Result 2022 date nearly confirmed, it is advised that all candidates who have appeared for the test be ready with their exam admit cards and other details to be able to check their results easily. Candidates should note that the TS EAMCET Result 2022 being declared today will be for the EAMCET 2022 Exam which was held for Engineering aspirants from 18th to 20th July and for Agriculture and Medical aspirants from 30th and 31st July 2022.

How to check TS EAMCET Result 2022 online?

Like previous years and sessions, the result for TS EAMCET 2022 Exam will be declared by the exam authority online for all the students who have appeared for the state-level entrance exam. Candidates will be required to log onto the portal - eamcet.tsche.ac.in in order to be able to check their results virtually. After reaching the homepage of the TS EAMCET 2022 Result website, candidates need to locate the results link and click on it. On the next page, they will be presented with three input options for application number, hall ticket number, date of birth; entering these details and submitting them on the website will produce TS EAMCET Result 2022 on the screen. After checking the result virtually, candidates are advised to download and save a softcopy of the TS EAMCET 2022 Scorecard on their device and take printout of the same for future reference.

