TS ICET 2023 counselling registration ends today, apply for Phase 1 at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET 2023 Counselling: TSCHE will close the registration for phase 1 of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling today. Candidates can apply for admission to MBA programmes online at tsicet.nic.in. They can also pay the fees and book slots for certificate verification till today.

The last date for TS ICET counselling document verification is tomorrow: September 12, 2023. Only those candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.

Telangana ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can participate in the counselling process for MBA/MCA admission through TS ICET. They can check below the table to know the upcoming event dates:

Events Dates Last date for certificate verification for already booked candidates September 12, 2023 Exercising options after certificate verification September 8 to 13, 2023 Freezing of option September 13, 2023 Provisional TS ICET seat allotment result September 17, 2023 Payment of the tuition fee and self-reporting through the website September 17 to 20, 2023

How to register for TS ICET Counselling 2023 for Phase 1?

TSCHE has started the Manabadi ICET counselling registration. Candidates need to pay the processing fee after filling in some basic details during the counselling registration. Check below the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login with the asked credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee

Step 5: Review and submit the application form

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references.

Documents Require for Certificate Verification during TS ICET Counselling 2023

Applicants must carry the following documents for certificate verification for counselling:

TS ICET rank card

TS ICET hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate

Degree memorandum of marks

Degree provisional pass certificate

Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate

EWS certificate, if applicable

Integrated community certificate, if applicable

Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education

