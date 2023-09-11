TS ICET 2023 counselling registration ends today, apply for Phase 1 at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET 2023 Counselling: TSCHE will close the registration for phase 1 of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling today. Candidates can apply for admission to MBA programmes online at tsicet.nic.in. They can also pay the fees and book slots for certificate verification till today.
The last date for TS ICET counselling document verification is tomorrow: September 12, 2023. Only those candidates who qualified in TS ICET 2023 and secured 50% for OC and 45% for others in aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply for the TS ICET 2023 counselling.
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Telangana ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can participate in the counselling process for MBA/MCA admission through TS ICET. They can check below the table to know the upcoming event dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date for certificate verification for already booked candidates
|
September 12, 2023
|
Exercising options after certificate verification
|
September 8 to 13, 2023
|
Freezing of option
|
September 13, 2023
|
Provisional TS ICET seat allotment result
|
September 17, 2023
|
Payment of the tuition fee and self-reporting through the website
|
September 17 to 20, 2023
How to register for TS ICET Counselling 2023 for Phase 1?
TSCHE has started the Manabadi ICET counselling registration. Candidates need to pay the processing fee after filling in some basic details during the counselling registration. Check below the steps to know how to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: tsicet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login with the asked credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents and pay the processing fee
Step 5: Review and submit the application form
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for further references.
Documents Require for Certificate Verification during TS ICET Counselling 2023
Applicants must carry the following documents for certificate verification for counselling:
- TS ICET rank card
- TS ICET hall ticket
- Aadhar card
- SSC or its equivalent marks memo
- Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate
- Degree memorandum of marks
- Degree provisional pass certificate
- Study or bonafide certificate from Class 9 to degree
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Income certificate
- EWS certificate, if applicable
- Integrated community certificate, if applicable
- Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education
