AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Results on Sept 15; Web Option Entry Ends Today

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will close the web options entry window today: September 11, 2023. Candidates who have yet to fill in college and course preferences must do the same on the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. They can also get the direct link to exercise web options here.

According to the AP PGECET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can modify their choices on September 12, 2023. The seat allotment results will be announced on September 15, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Event Dates Last Date to Exercise Web Options September 11, 2023 Change of Web Options September 12, 2023 Seat Allotment Result September 15, 2023 Last Date for Reporting to Colleges September 23, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in AP PGECET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options link

Step 3: Submit college and course preferences

Step 4: Preview once and save the choices

List of Colleges Participating in AP PGECET 2023

Check out the list of colleges providing admission based on PGECET below:

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur Adikavi Nannaya University Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada Krishna University Sri Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi

