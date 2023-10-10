TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registrations Begin, Apply Until October 11

TS PECET 2023: TSCHE has commenced the TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 registrations. According to the given schedule, the last date for eligible students to submit their registration and application is October 11, 2023. The link for candidates to apply for the phase 2 counselling is available on the official counselling website.

TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 is conducted for students unable to secure an allotment in the first round. Based on the choices entered and the availability of seats, the TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced.

TS PECET 2023 counselling phase 2 registration link is available on the official website - pecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the counselling registration and application process through the direct link given here.

TS PECET 2023 Counselling - Click Here

According to the details notification issued candidates who have qualified TS PECET 2023 exams and have not registered for the Phase 1 counselling can upload their required certificates for the online verification to attend the web counselling. Once the online verification is completed candidates can fill out the web choices for the allotment.

TS PECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Application

The link for students to apply for the phase 2 certificate verification is available on the official website. Students participating in the second allotment round can complete the registration and application process by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the TS PECET 2023 counselling website

Step 2: Click on the counselling online verification link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and rank

Step 4: Upload the documents for verification and click on submit

Following the certificate verification, the list of eligible candidates will be available on October 12, 2023. Students can also make necessary changes via email services.

The web option entry link will be activated on the official website on October 12, 2023. Candidates will be given time until October 13 to enter the choices for the allotment. The window for candidates to edit the choices entered will be open on October 14, 2023. The TS PECET 2023 phase 2 counselling allotment result will be announced on October 17, 2023. Eligible candidates can report to the allotted colleges from October 18 to 21, 2023.

