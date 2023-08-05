TS PGECET 2023 Counselling Registration From August 7, Check Schedule Here

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for TS PGECET 2023 counselling. Students who have cleared the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can visit the official website to apply for the counselling procedure.

According to the schedule given, the TS PGECET 2023 counselling registrations will begin on August 7, 2023. Students applying for the counselling procedure are first required to register for the counselling process through the registration link given and submit the fees through the online payment mode. Students are required to select the slots for the physical verification following which they can submit their choices for counselling.

TS PGECET 2023 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling procedure through the link available here. The registration link will be made live once the process commences online.

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Event Dates Online registration, payment, and uploading of documents August 7 to 25, 2023 Physical verification through slot booking August 10 to 12, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections August 27, 2023 Exercising web options phase 1 August 28 to 30, 2023 Web option edit August 31, 2023 Phase 1 provisional list September 3, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges September 4 to 7, 2023

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling Registrations

The TS PGECET 2023 counselling registrations will be conducted in online mode. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process are required to visit the official website and enter all required credentials in the link given. Follow the steps given here to complete the TS PGECET 2023 registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PGECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the registration link given

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and complete the fee payment process

Step 4: Enter the options in the web options entry form

Step 5: Save the choices and submit the applications

