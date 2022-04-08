UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on 10 April, Know How To Check

UCEED 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the 1st seat allotment list of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 on 10th April. The first seat allotment result will be available in online mode at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Only those candidates who registered for the UCEED 2021 counselling and seat allotment will be eligible for the 1st seat allotment round.

They will be allotted seats in the UCEED participating institutes based on the UCEED merit rank. UCEED 2022 seat allotment result for 1st round will be available in the form of a letter. The result will include the candidate's roll number, opening and closing ranks of institutions, category and seat allotment.

How to check UCEED Seat Allotment Result 202?

The result of the first seat allotment round will be available in online mode. Only those candidates who have qualified in the UCEED 2022 entrance exam, have been assigned a merit rank, and participated in the UCEED choice filling process will be considered for seat allotment. They can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UCEED first seat allotment result 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the tab - UCEED seat allotment.

Step 3 - UCEED seat allotment result 2022 for 1st round will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Download the seat allotment result and take the printout of the same.

UCEED Participating Institutes and Seat Matrix 2022

Institute Open EWS OBC-NCL SC ST IIT Bombay 15 4 10 5 3 IIT Delhi 7 2 6 3 2 IIT Guwahati 23 6 15 8 4 IIT Hyderabad 8 2 5 3 2 IIT Jabalpur 26 7 18 11 4 Total 79 21 54 30 15

What after the announcement of the UCEED Seat Allotment Result 2022 for 1st Round?

After the announcement of the UCEED seat allotment result, all the shortlisted candidates can freeze their allotted seats by paying the admission fee. After accepting the allotted seat, candidates have to report to the respective institute as per the specified time for document verification and other admission formalities.

In case any candidate is not satisfied with the seat allotted to them, then they can choose the float option. UCEED 2022 seat allotment will be conducted in three rounds. The seat allotment results for 2nd round will be declared on 10th May while the seat allotment results for the 3rd round will be declared on 10th June 2022.

Also Read: NATA 2022 Phase 1 Applications to commence today at nata.in, Get Direct Link Here