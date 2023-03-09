    UCEED 2023 Result Declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    IIT Bombay has released the UCEED 2023 Results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the result through the link given here.

    Updated: Mar 9, 2023 08:25 IST
    UCEED 2023 Result Link
    UCEED 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has declared the UCEED 2023 Results online. Candidates who have appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design can visit the official website of IIT Bombay UCEED 2023 to check the exam results. 

    To check the UCEED 2023 results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Login ID and Password in the result link given. According to the information provided, the Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2023. The Part-B score, Rank(s) and Total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified the UCEED 2023. Candidates must also note that the Scorecards for UCEED 2023 will be available for download from March 11, 2023.

    The UCEED 2023 Result link is available on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can also check the UCEED 2023 Result through the link here. 

    UCEED Result 2023 - Click Here

    Steps to check the UCEED 2023 Results

    The UCEED 2023 Result is available for download on the official website of IIT Bombay. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the UCEED 2023 Result.

    Step 1: Visit the UCEED 2023 official website 

    Step 2: Click on the UCEED 2023 Result Link

    Step 3: Enter the login ID and Password in the UCEED 2023 result link

    Step 4: Download the UCEED 2023 Result link for further reference

    UCEED 2023 Result Details

    The UCEED 2023 Results will contain the candidate details and the marks secured by the students in the exams along with their qualifying status. When downloading the results online, candidates must cross-check the following details.

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of Examination
    • Marks secured in the exams
    • Qualifying status of the students

