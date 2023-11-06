UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Window Closes Today, Window With Late Fee Open Until November 13

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will close the UCEED, CEED 2024 registration process today, November 6, 2023. Eligible students yet to submit their registration and application process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) can visit the respective websites today to complete their registration and application process.

It must however be noted that the registration link will remain open until November 13, 2023, for students to submit their applications with a late fee. To register for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their email ID. Following the registrations students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.

UCEED 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The applications for CEED 2024 are available on the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2024 - Click Here

CEED 2024 - Click Here

How to Apply for UCEED, CEED 2024

The registration and application link for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams is available until today, November 6, 2023. Students can complete the registration and application process by following the steps available below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the email id in the link provided

Step 4: Fill out the UCEED/ CEED 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

UCEED, CEED 2024 Application Fee

The fee for the CEED and UCEED registrations is to be submitted in the online mode. Students can check the fee details here

Particulars Date General category Rs 3,800 SC/ST Rs 1,900/- Late Fee Rs 500

