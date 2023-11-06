UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration Window Closes Today, Window With Late Fee Open Until November 13

UCEED, CEED 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will close the UCEED, CEED 2024 registration process today, November 6, 2023. Eligible students yet to submit their registration and application process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) can visit the respective websites today to complete their registration and application process.
It must however be noted that the registration link will remain open until November 13, 2023, for students to submit their applications with a late fee. To register for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their email ID. Following the registrations students can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee.
UCEED 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in. The applications for CEED 2024 are available on the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in.
UCEED 2024 - Click Here
CEED 2024 - Click Here
How to Apply for UCEED, CEED 2024
The registration and application link for the UCEED and CEED 2024 exams is available until today, November 6, 2023. Students can complete the registration and application process by following the steps available below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED/ CEED 2024
Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the website
Step 3: Enter the email id in the link provided
Step 4: Fill out the UCEED/ CEED 2024 application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
UCEED, CEED 2024 Application Fee
The fee for the CEED and UCEED registrations is to be submitted in the online mode. Students can check the fee details here
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
General category
|
Rs 3,800
|
SC/ST
|
Rs 1,900/-
|
Late Fee
|
Rs 500
Also Read: AIBE XVIII 2023 Application Correction Window Open, Registrations Close on November 10