AIMA UGAT 2022 Application and Exam Schedule announced, Apply at aima.in

UGAT 2022: All India Management Association has announced the UGAT 2022 Examination schedule for the students. Candidates interested in appearing for the UGAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of AIMA to check the complete schedule.

As per the dates available on the official website, AIMA UGAT 2022 registrations will be completed on June 17, 2022. The UGAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 2022, and the admit card for the entrance exam will be released on June 20, 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exam can visit the official website - aima.in, to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also complete the UGAT 2022 registrations through the direct link provided below.

AIMA UGAT 2022 Registrations

UGAT 2022 Schedule

The UGAT 2022 application process has commenced on the official website of AIMA. to apply for AIMA UGAT 2022, students are required to visit the website and complete the registrations through the link given. After completing the registrations, students will be able to complete the online application form and submit the application fee. Students can check the complete schedule of UGAT 2022 below.

Events Dates UGAT 2022 Registrations Close June 17, 2022 UGAT 2022 Admit Card June 20, 022 UGAT 2022 June 25, 2022

UGAT 2022 Admit Card

UGAT 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam centre. UGAT 2022 Admit Card will be released on the official website on June 20, 2022. To download AIMA UGAT 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the website and login using the UGAT 2022 Login ID and Password created during the registration process. The UGAT 2022 Admit Card will contain details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of examination, exam centre name and address, reporting time, and instructions for the students.

