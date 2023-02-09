UGC Announces Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship Result at ugc.ac.in, Know How to Download Award Letter Here

SJSGC Fellowship Result 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of provisionally selected candidates under the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Girl Child Fellowship (SJSGC) scheme in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the fellowship scheme can check and download the SJSGC award letter by login through the official website- ugc.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the UGC released an official notification regarding the result of the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Girl Child Fellowship (SJSGC) scheme on February 8, 2023, on its official website. The official notification said that these selected candidates are eligible to receive fellowship under the SJSGC scheme subject to the terms and conditions that are given in the guidelines of the scheme.

SJSGC Fellowship Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Provisional List of Candidates Selected Under SJSGC Fellowship 2023 - Click Here

How to check Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Child Fellowship Result?

As per the recent updates, candidates who have applied for the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Child Fellowship scheme can follow the below-given steps to check the SJSGC result.

Step 1: Visit UGC's official website- ugc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Fellowship and Research Grant Schemes 2022 link available on the screen

Step 3: The Fellowship and Research Grant page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Child link

Step 5: Click on the Download Award letter

Step 6: Login using the registration ID and password

Step 7: The SJSGC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the SJSGC result 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

UGC's Notice on the Result of the SJSGC Scheme

According to the official notification, UGC informed that the selection of the candidates has been made on the basis of information received by the students while applying for the fellowship scheme.

However, their selection is provisional and the eligibility of the candidate for the scheme is necessary to be ensured by the institution at the time of the processing of the claim for the fellowship scheme, the UGC said in the official notice.

The SJSGC Fellowship will be payable from April 1, 2023, of the selected year or the actual date of joining under this fellowship scheme in the respective university or college.

However, for claiming the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Girl Child Fellowship (SJSGC) scheme candidates are required to fill out the Joining Cum Verification Report given as per the guidelines in Annexure-1. It has to be submitted to the concerned officials of their institutions, the UGC notice further read.

As per the recent updates, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also advised students to go through the important and necessary guidelines of the scheme and the UGC notice available on the website.

