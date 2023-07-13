UGC Orders HEIs, Colleges to Ensure Compliance with Fee Reduction Policy Before October 31 Check Details Here

UGC Fee Refund Policy: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered higher educational institutions to ensure compliance with the fee reduction policy for the academic year 2023-24. In an official notification, the commission informed that they have been receiving many representations or complaints from the students and parents on the refund of the fees by HEIs after withdrawal or cancellation of the admissions.
UGC also said that students must be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to choose a programme they opt for. The commission considered this issue in its 570th meeting which was conducted on June 27, 2023.
Percentage of Refund of Fees
Students can check the percentage of reduction of fees mentioned below:
Category
Percentage of refund of fees
Point of time when notice of withdrawal of admission is received in the HEI
1
100%
15 days or more before the formally notified deadline of admission
2
90%
Less than 15 days before the formally notified last date of admission
3
80%
15 days or less after the formally notified deadline of admission
4
50%
30 days or less, but more than 15 days after formally notified last date of admission
5
00%
More than 30 days after formally notified deadline of admission
Factors of the Fee Refund Policy
The commission has stated some of the factors for the fee refund policy that are mentioned below:
- Despite anything contained by any guidelines/ prospectus/ notification/ schedule, a full refund of fees will be made by the HEIs on the account of all cancellations of admission/migrations of students upto September 30, 2023, and with a deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee upto October 31, 2023.
- Any higher education institutions violating the provisions of UGC fee refund policy 2023-24 will be eligible for punitive action as notified in Clause 5 of the UGC notice on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates issued in October 2018.
