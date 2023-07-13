  1. Home
UGC Orders HEIs, Colleges to Ensure Compliance with Fee Reduction Policy Before October 31 Check Details Here

UGC Fee Refund Policy: UGC ordered HEIs to refund the fees to the students after the withdrawal or cancellation of the admissions for the academic year 2023-24 before October 31, 2023. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 16:47 IST
UGC Fee Refund Policy: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered higher educational institutions to ensure compliance with the fee reduction policy for the academic year 2023-24. In an official notification, the commission informed that they have been receiving many representations or complaints from the students and parents on the refund of the fees by HEIs after withdrawal or cancellation of the admissions.

UGC also said that students must be allowed a full refund of fees within a specified period to choose a programme they opt for. The commission considered this issue in its 570th meeting which was conducted on June 27, 2023.

Check the official Tweet below:

