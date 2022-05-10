UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23: UPMSP revises Board Exam Pattern, 5 Monthly Tests for 9th and 10th Students

UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23: UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the annual UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 which shares some crucial details about the way academic activities and examinations are planned for the next session. As per the calendar released by the UP Government, the annual UP Board Exams will be held in March for the next year. In addition to this, the UPMSP is also expected to revise the examination pattern for UP Board Exam 2022 with 5 monthly tests being planned for Class 9 and Class 10 students in the academic year.

Continuous Assessment for 9th and 10th Class Students

Along with releasing the UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23, the exam authority has also announced that the UPMSP will be adopting continuous assessment of students for Class 9 and Class 10 exams from the academic year 2022-23. As part of this, students will be required to participate in 5 Monthly Tests, of which three will be Objective with MCQs - Multiple Choice Questions while the rest two will be Descriptive Exams. Following this, the annual exam which is held for UP Board Class 9 and Class 10 students will also be a combination of MCQs and Descriptive Questions with the Objective MCQs amounting to 30% of the marks while the rest 70% of weightage will be accorded to descriptive questions. More details about the revised exam pattern for Class 9 and Class 10 Board Exams is still awaited from the board.

UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 for Class 9 and Class 10 Students

According to the academic calendar released by the UPMSP, students will have to undergo three monthly tests that will be based on MCQs / Multiple Choice Questions, in the last week of July and November, the first week of February 2023. On the other hand, the two descriptive tests will be held in the Last week of August and November 2023. In addition to monthly tests, as part of the continuous assessment policy in line with NEP 2022, students will also have to undergo the half-yearly practical exams in the last week of Sept 2022 while the half-yearly written exams will be held in the 2nd and 3rd week of October 2023.

Pre-Board Exams

As per the calendar, all schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for the academic session by 20th January 2023 for all classes. Furthermore, the calendar also mentions that the pre-board practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students will be held in the third week of January 2023 whereas the pre-board theory exams will be held from 1st to 15th February 2022.

Board Exam Dates

The calendar also mentions that the UP Board 10th and 12th Practical Exam 2023 will be held from 16th to 16th to 28th February 2022. Following that the UP Board 10th, 12th Theory Exams 2023 will be organized in March 2023.

