UP Board Exam Date 2023 (Soon): UPMSP Class 10, 12 Time Table To Release Soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam Date 2023 (Soon): Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to soon announce the UP Board class 10th, 12th exam dates for the students. This year, it is expected that UP Board exam will commence in March 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. Going as per media reports, it is expected that the UP Board exam date sheet will be released by the last week of November last week or first week of December 2022.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Once available, they will be able to download the UP board exam date 2023 pdf from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. As per media reports, over 55 lakh students have registered and will be appearing this year in the UP board exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th.

When Will UPMSP Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023 Be Released?

In 2022, the board conducted high school and intermediate exams from 24th March to 20th April 2022 for UP Board class 10th and 12th. This year too, it is expected that, the UPMSP class 10th, 12th exams will be held in March 2023, therefore the exam dates is expected to be released by last week of November last week or first week of December 2022.

How to download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023?

Students appearing for classes 10th and 12th board exam can download the UP Board datesheet from the official website. It will be available in the form of PDF. They can go through the steps to know how to download UPMSP Class 10, 12 timetable -

1st Step - Go to the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

2nd Step - Click on the - high school or intermediate UP Board time table 2022 PDF link.

3rd Step - Now, a PDF file including UP board 2023 exam dates will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Download UP board class 10th 12th datesheet.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Model Test Papers 2023

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board 10th 2023 model papers. Students appearing for the board exam can now download the UPMSP model paper in onlinemode. It has been released at the official website - upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board model papers 2023 that have been released only for class 10th.

