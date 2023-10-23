UP Board Exam Date 2024 Soon: UPMSP High School, Inter Exams Expected To Be Held in March

UP Board Exam Date 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the exam date for UP Board classes 10, 12 anytime soon. Like last year, the UP board exam is likely to be conducted between March to April 2024 for both classes 10th and 12th. However, there has been no official notification regarding the release of UP Board date sheet 2024. Once released, students will be able to download the UP Board time table 2024 pdf from the official website: upmsp.edu.in.

When To Download UP Board Exam Date 2024?

According to Divyakant Shukla, UP Board Secretary, a total of 55,08, 206 students have registered for the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams 2024. Out of them, 29,54,034 are from high school while 25,49,827 are from intermediate.

As of now, no official date has been released for downloading UP class 10th and 12th board exam datesheet. However, students can check the table to know the expected dates:

Events Dates (Tentative) UP Board Date Sheet Release Date January 2024 (expected) UP Board class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date February 2024 (expected) Commencement of UP Board Exam March 2024 Last date of UP Board Exam April 2024

UP Board Date Sheet 2024 PDF Download

The UP board timetable will likely to have the following information: board name, subject-wise exam dates, subject codes, exam timings and instructions for students. Check the table to know important highlights of UP Board:

Overview Highlights Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Official Website upmsp.edu.in Exam Matriculation, Intermediate Class Class 10 and 12 UP Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Release Date January 2024 UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date February 2024

UP Board 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams 2024

In 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that pre-board exams are mandatory for all the students who wish to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams 2024. It is expected that the same pattern will be followed this year as well. All affiliate high schools and intermediate colleges in UP have to follow the guidelines issued by the Board for Pre-Board exams at the school level.

