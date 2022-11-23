UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Reopens Class 10, 12 Exam Form Correction Window

UP Board Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has re-opened the UP Board class 10, 12 exam form correction window 2023 today - November 23rd. The board has also provided the UP Board exam form correction window link at upmsp.edu.in. All the heads of the schools can log in to the portal by using their user ID and password to make necessary corrections.

The last date to make corrections in UP Board exam form 2023 for classes 10, 12 is November 28th. As per the reports, the UP board has given additional time to concerned schools to make necessary corrections to avoid difficulties in the conduction of the UP board exams 2023.

UP Board Exam Form Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

What can be edited in UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Form 2023?

The facility of correction has been made available for regular and private students who will be appearing for UP board exam 2023. They must check all the details in their application and inform school heads if any corrections is needed. Check the editable fields in UPMSP exam form for classes 10th and 12th -

Name of candidates

Mobile Number

Aadhar Number

PwD Code

Gender

Subjects

Father's name

Mother's name

Photograph

Signature

Address

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Form Correction 2023 Official Notice PDF

How To Make Corrections in UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Form 2023?

As per the notice released, the UPMSP has asked the heads of all the schools to check the educational details of all the registered students for the UP board exam 2023. In case, if there is any error/discrepancy in them, the school heads rectify it. The board has also provided the UP Board exam form correction window link on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The heads of the schools have to use their user ID and password to make the corrections.

