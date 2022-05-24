UP Board Result 2022: 3rd Phase of Practical Exam Ends, UP 12th Results Expected in June at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022: The wait for the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 may just end soon, as the UPMSP has now commenced the final processing of the result data. According to the official update, recently, UPMSP - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, completed the 3rd Phase of the Practical Exams for Class 12 / Intermediate Students. Before this the board had already completed the evaluation process or checking of answer sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 Theory Exams by 19th May 2022. This means that now the board is in the final stages of processing UP Board Result 2022, which is expected to be completed in one week.

Practical Exam Marks to be Added to Theory Marks This Week

As part of the processing of the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022, UPMSP has to add the marks secured by students in the theory exams and the practical exams or internal assessment (in the case of high school students) to process the final results tally. This process is time-consuming and takes about 7 to 10 days to complete. After completion of this process, the final marks of each student for both practical exams and theory exams are tallied before being shared for final results.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 On the Same Day

While rumours and speculations about the expected date of UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP Board 12th Result 2022 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, so far no specific date for the same has been announced. However, one thing that UPMSP officials have confirmed about the high school and intermediate results are that the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the same day at the same time, as has been the trend for so many years. So, the rumours that UP Board Inter Results 2022 for Class 12 students will be announced first, followed by Class 10 results, is highly misleading. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results will be declared at the same time and will be made available to the students online via the official website - upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2022: Check expected Date for Declaration of Results