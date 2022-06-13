UP Board Result 2022 Date Live: UPMSP UP Class 10 and 12 Result Expected Soon at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022 Date, UP Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) is likely to declare UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 by June 15, 2022. The UP Board Result 2022 will be announced on the official UPMSP website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The students will be able to check their UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 using their roll number and school code. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP 10th and 12th Board Exam and 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were held between March 24 and April 13. The students will get bonus marks this year for the questions that came from outside the reduced portion of the syllabus.
13 Jun 05:32 PMUP Class 12th Result 2022: Class 12 English Exam Canceled
UPMSP canceled the Class 12th English Exam in 24 districts across the state over paper leak suspicions. A particular series of the Class 12th English exam was found to be leaked in Ballia, after which the exam was canceled in 24 districts where the series of the paper was distributed.
The UP Class 12th English Exam was rescheduled and later held on April 13.
13 Jun 04:27 PMUP Class 12th Result 2022: Previous Years' Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of UP Class 12th Result 2021 was 97.88 percent, among which boys' pass percentage was 97.47 percent and girls' pass percentage was 98.40 percent.
Result Year
Overall Pass Percentage
Pass Percentage of Boys
Pass Percentage of Girls
2021
97.88
97.47
98.40
2020
74
68.88
81.96
2019
70.06
64.4
76.46
2018
72.43
67.36
78.44
2017
82.5
77.16
88.8
2016
87.99
82.23
81.91
2015
83.5
78.55
77.87
13 Jun 04:14 PMUP Class 10th Result 2022: Previous Years' Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of UP Class 10th Result 2021 was 99.53 percent, which included boys pass percentage of 99.52 percent and girls pass percentage of 99.55 percent.
Year
Overall Pass Percentage
Pass Percentage of Boys
Pass Percentage of Girls
2021
99.53
99.52
99.55
2020
83
79.88
87.29
2019
80.06
83.98
76.66
2018
75.16
72.3
78.8
2017
81.18
76.75
86.5
2016
87.66
84.82
91.11
2015
89.19
87.29
88.51
13 Jun 03:42 PMUP Class 12th Result 2022: Bonus Marks
UP Board Class 12 Result 2022- Bonus Marks Distribution
Class 12 Hindi Exam
Paper Code 301 DL- 1 mark
Paper Code 302 DP- 5 marks
Paper Code 302 DR- 5 marks
Class 12 Maths Exam
Paper Code 329FP - 10 marks
Paper Code 324FF- 7 marks
Paper Code 324FH- 3 marks
Paper Code 324FI- 5 marks
Paper Code 324ZB- 4 marks
13 Jun 03:17 PMUP Class 10th Result 2022: Bonus Marks
UP Board Class 10th Result 2022- Bonus Mark distribution-
Class 10 Maths
Paper Code 822AX: 2 Bonus marks
Paper Code 822AY - 4 Marks
Paper Code 822BA - 4 marks
Class 10 Home Science
Paper Code 823BC -6 marks
Paper Code 823BD - 6 marks
Class 10 Social Science
Paper Code 825BY - 9 marks
Paper Code 825CA- 6 marks
Paper Code 825CD - 4 marks
13 Jun 03:05 PMUP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: Bonus Marks to be awarded in certain subjects
UPMSP would be awarding bonus marks this time for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam questions that had errors or were asked from the reduced portion of the syllabus.
13 Jun 02:51 PMUP Board Result 2022: Exams conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus
The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exams were conducted with a 30 percent reduction in syllabus due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
13 Jun 02:45 PMUP Board Class 10th and 12 Result 2022: Number of Students
A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2022, out of which, 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.
Number of Students registered for UP Class 10 Exams 2022- 27,81,654
Number of students registered for UP Class 12 Exams 2022- 24,11,035
13 Jun 01:59 PMUP Board Class 10th and 12 Result 2022: Pass Percentage
The Class 10th and 12th students need at least 33 percent marks to pass UP Board Exams 2022.
The UP Board Result 10th, 12th Result is expected to be announced by June 15 by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP), as per latest updates. A total of 47,75,749 students are awaiting their UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022.
