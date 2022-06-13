Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    UP Board Result 2022 Date Live: UPMSP UP Class 10 and 12 Result Expected Soon at upresults.nic.in

    Published on: Mon 13 Jun 2022 05:33 PM IST

    UP Board Result 2022 Date

    HIGHLIGHTS

    UP Board Result 2022 Date Expected SoonHow to check UP Class 10 and 12 Result?Know where to check UP Board 10th 12th Result

    UP Board Result 2022 Date, UP Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) is likely to declare UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 by June 15, 2022. The UP Board Result 2022 will be announced on the official UPMSP website upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The students will be able to check their UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 using their roll number and school code. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP 10th and 12th Board Exam and 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were held between March 24 and April 13. The students will get bonus marks this year for the questions that came from outside the reduced portion of the syllabus.

    UPMSP UP Board Result 2022- Direct Link (To be Available Soon)

    Get all latest updates on UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result Date 2022

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 13 Jun 05:34 PM

      UP Board Result 2022: How to check UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022?

      The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 can be checked on -

      UPMSP official website- upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

      Digilocker

      SMS

    • 13 Jun 05:32 PM

      UP Class 12th Result 2022: Class 12 English Exam Canceled

      UPMSP canceled the Class 12th English Exam in 24 districts across the state over paper leak suspicions. A particular series of the Class 12th English exam was found to be leaked in Ballia, after which the exam was canceled in 24 districts where the series of the paper was distributed.

      The UP Class 12th English Exam was rescheduled and later held on April 13. 

    • 13 Jun 04:27 PM

      UP Class 12th Result 2022: Previous Years' Pass Percentage

      The overall pass percentage of UP Class 12th Result 2021 was 97.88 percent, among which boys' pass percentage was 97.47 percent and girls' pass percentage was 98.40 percent.

      Result Year

      Overall Pass Percentage

      Pass Percentage of Boys

      Pass Percentage of Girls

      2021

      97.88

      97.47

      98.40

      2020

      74

      68.88

      81.96

      2019

      70.06

      64.4

      76.46

      2018

      72.43

      67.36

      78.44

      2017

      82.5

      77.16

      88.8

      2016

      87.99

      82.23

      81.91

      2015

      83.5

      78.55

      77.87

    • 13 Jun 04:14 PM

      UP Class 10th Result 2022: Previous Years' Pass Percentage

      The overall pass percentage of UP Class 10th Result 2021 was 99.53 percent, which included boys pass percentage of 99.52 percent and girls pass percentage of 99.55 percent.  

      Year

      Overall Pass Percentage

      Pass Percentage of Boys

      Pass Percentage of Girls

      2021

      99.53

      99.52

      99.55

      2020

      83

      79.88

      87.29

      2019

      80.06

      83.98

      76.66

      2018

      75.16

      72.3

      78.8

      2017

      81.18

      76.75

      86.5

      2016

      87.66

      84.82

      91.11

      2015

      89.19

      87.29

      88.51

    • 13 Jun 03:57 PM

      UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Check all Latest Updates at upmsp.edu.in

      Check all the latest updates and information regarding the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) - upmsp.edu.in

      UP Board Official Website 

    • 13 Jun 03:42 PM

      UP Class 12th Result 2022: Bonus Marks

      UP Board Class 12 Result 2022- Bonus Marks Distribution

      Class 12 Hindi Exam

      Paper Code 301 DL- 1 mark

      Paper Code 302 DP- 5 marks

      Paper Code 302 DR- 5 marks

      Class 12 Maths Exam

      Paper Code 329FP - 10 marks

      Paper Code 324FF- 7 marks

      Paper Code 324FH- 3 marks

      Paper Code 324FI- 5 marks

      Paper Code 324ZB- 4 marks

    • 13 Jun 03:17 PM

      UP Class 10th Result 2022: Bonus Marks

      UP Board Class 10th Result 2022- Bonus Mark distribution-

      Class 10 Maths

      Paper Code 822AX: 2 Bonus marks

      Paper Code 822AY - 4 Marks

      Paper Code 822BA - 4 marks

      Class 10 Home Science

      Paper Code 823BC -6 marks

      Paper Code 823BD - 6 marks

      Class 10 Social Science

      Paper Code 825BY - 9 marks

      Paper Code 825CA- 6 marks

      Paper Code 825CD - 4 marks

    • 13 Jun 03:05 PM

      UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: Bonus Marks to be awarded in certain subjects

      UPMSP would be awarding bonus marks this time for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exam questions that had errors or were asked from the reduced portion of the syllabus.

    • 13 Jun 02:51 PM

      UP Board Result 2022: Exams conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus

      The UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exams were conducted with a 30 percent reduction in syllabus due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    • 13 Jun 02:45 PM

      UP Board Class 10th and 12 Result 2022: Number of Students

      A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2022, out of which, 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.

      Number of Students registered for UP Class 10 Exams 2022- 27,81,654

      Number of students registered for UP Class 12 Exams 2022- 24,11,035

    • 13 Jun 01:59 PM

      UP Board Class 10th and 12 Result 2022: Pass Percentage

      The Class 10th and 12th students need at least 33 percent marks to pass UP Board Exams 2022.

    • 13 Jun 01:53 PM

      UP Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12: Credentials required

      Students require the following credentials to check their UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022-

      Roll Number

      School Code

    • 13 Jun 01:47 PM

      UP Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: How to Check UP Board Result 2022?

      Follow the below steps to check UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022-

      1. Visit upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

      2. Click on UP Board High School Examination 2022 Result to check UP Class 10th Result 2022

      3. Click on UP Board Intermediate Examination 2022 Result to check UP Class 12th Result 2022

      4. Enter Roll Number and School Code (given on admit card)

      5. Submit and Download the provincial mark sheet

    • 13 Jun 01:33 PM

      UP Class 10 and 12 Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Final Marksheet

      UPMSP Official Websites for UP Board 10th 12th Result -

      -upresults.nic.in

      -upmsp.edu.in

      -results.upmsp.edu.in

      -up10.jagranjosh.com

      -up12.jagranjosh.com

      -results.jagranjosh.com

    • 13 Jun 01:29 PM

      UPMSP 10th 12th Result Link: Check result at upresults.nic.in

      The students can check their results on official UPMSP results website -upresults.nic.in

      UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 

    • 13 Jun 12:31 PM

      UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date- UP Board Result 2022 on June 15?

      The students can expect UP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 on or before June 15. Check all latest updates related to UP Board Result 2022 here. 

    • 13 Jun 12:27 PM

      UP Board Result Date 2022: UP Class 10th and 12th Result Expected Soon

      The UP Board Result 10th, 12th Result is expected to be announced by June 15 by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP), as per latest updates. A total of 47,75,749 students are awaiting their UP Class 10th and 12th Result 2022. 

    • 13 Jun 11:56 AM

      UP Board 10th 12th Result: Check Update on UP Board Result 2022 Date

    • 13 Jun 11:48 AM

      UP Board Result 2022 Class 12: Important Details

      Exam Name: UPMSP Intermediate Exam 2022

      UP Class 12 Exam Date 2022: March 24 to April 12, 2022

      Result Name: UP Board 12th result 2022

      Board name: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

      UP Class 12th Result 2022 Websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

      Required credentials: Roll number, School Code

    • 13 Jun 11:47 AM

      UP Board Result 2022 Class 10: Important Details

      Exam Name- UPMSP High School Exam 2022

      UP Class 10 Exam Date 2022: March 24 to April 12, 2022

      Result Name- UP Board 10th Result 2022

      Board Name- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP)

      UP Class 10th Result 2022 Websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

      Required Credentials- Roll Number, School Code

