  UP BTech Counselling 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result today at uptac.admissions.nic.in

UPTAC Counselling 2023: AKTU will be releasing the Uttar Pradesh (UP) BTech round 1 seat allotment result today, August 14. Candidates can check their UP BTech seat allocation results at uptac.admissions.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 14, 2023 10:49 IST
UP BTech Counselling 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release the Uttar Pradesh B.Tech seat allotment result for round 1 today: August 14. Candidates can check their allotment result online at uptac.admissions.nic.in. They have to use their application number and password to check the UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023. 

Based on the JEE Main result, the number of open seats, and the number of choices expressed, candidates will be assigned seats. Those who will be allotted seats in round 1 are required to pay the seat confirmation fee by August 16, 2023. 

UP BTech Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

UPTAC Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

After the release of the allotment list, candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fees by August 16, 2023. Soon after that round 2 of UP BTech counselling will start. Check the table below to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Online Choice Filling (alteration) and Locking

August 17 to 18, 2023

UP BTech Seat Allotment

August 19, 2023

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float)

August 19 to 20, 2023

Payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000)

August 19 to 20, 2023

Online Withdrawal (Refund 15000/9000)

August 19 to 20, 2023

How to check UP BTech seat allotment result 2023 for round 1? 

Candidates with good ranks in the merit list have a higher possibility of getting a college or course of their choice. They can check their round 1 UPTAC seat allotment result by following the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Under the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number, password and log in

Step 5: Check UP BTech seat allotment result

What after the release of UP BTech counselling 2023 seat allotment result for round 1? 

After seat allotment results, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16, 2023. The counselling is being conducted for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 qualified candidates. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of CUET UG 2023 are considered. 

