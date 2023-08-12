IIT Delhi's 54th Convocation Set to Award Degrees to 2,350 Graduating Students

IIT Delhi Convocation 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) will today hold its 54th convocation ceremony, in which nearly 2,350 students who have successfully completed their undergraduate and postgraduate programs will be awarded their degrees.

At this ceremony, students in Electrical Mobility MTech, Cyber Security Interdisciplinary MTech, Public Policy MTech, MSR (Master of Science in Research) in Materials Science & Engineering, and Joint Ph.D. with the University of Queensland (Qld) will receive their degrees, said IIT- Delhi Director, Rangan Bannerjee at a press conference.

IIT Delhi Convocation 2023: Top Students Awarded Prestigious Medals

The President's Gold Medal is awarded to the most meritorious students. The Director's Gold Medal is given to the Director's most meritorious student. The Former President of India's Gold Medal goes to the Most Meritous Student. The Institute's Silver Medal goes to the Perfect Ten.

“We will also honour its esteemed alumni with the prestigious alumni awards,” Banerjee said.

IIT Delhi Convocation: Virologist Dr. Gagandeep Kang to be Chief Guest, 5 Distinguished Alumni Awarded

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be the chief guest at the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D).

The distinguished alumni awardees of the IIT-D convocation ceremony are:

Ashutosh Sabharwal, Professor of Computer Science at Rice University in Houston

Pawan Kumar Jain, Managing Director of INOX Air Products

Nalin Shinghal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Aarti Gupta, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Princeton University

Gurtej S Sandhu, Senior Fellow and Vice President of Micron Technology

The alumni selected for the ‘Graduates of Last Decade’ (GOLD) awards are Aayush Jain (Assistant Professor, Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh) and Ananth Govind Rajan (Assistant Professor, IISc Bengaluru).

