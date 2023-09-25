UP DElEd Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP DElEd seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling in online mode. Candidates can download the seat allocation results at updeled.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 25, 2023 11:54 IST
UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for UP DElEd phase 1 counselling in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the seat counselling round can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as course name, registration or roll number, date of birth, and security code in the result login window to download the UP DEIEd result 2023. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check the seat allotment status online.

UP DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Login credentials required to check UP DElEd seat allotment result 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their UP DElEd counselling result 2023.

  • Name of the course
  • Registration or roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Security code

Check the UP DElEd 2023 phase 1 schedule here

How to download the UP DElEd seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh seat allotment result for the phase 1 counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UP DElEd admission tab 

Step 3: Then, click on DElEd activity

Step 4: A new activity page will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the UP DElEd seat allocation result link

Step 6: Enter all the required login details as required 

Step 7: The UP DElEd result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Go through the details and download it for future use

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
