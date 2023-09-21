UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

UP NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2023: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the counselling schedule for the UP NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round today: September 21, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the UP NEET counselling round can check the complete schedule from the official website - dgme.up.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the state counselling committee will start the registrations for the stray vacancy round tomorrow: September 22, 2023, from 5 pm. The last date to submit the registration form is September 24, 2023 (till 5 pm). The merit list will be released on September 25, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on September 29, 2023.

In order to participate in the stray vacancy round, it is mandatory for all eligible candidates to do the new registration through the official website after depositing the registration fee of Rs 1,000.

UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the complete schedule of the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Registrations commence September 22, 2023(from 5 pm) Last date to fill out the UP NEET stray vacancy round counselling registration form September 24, 2023 (till 5 pm) Date of deposit of registration amount and security money September 22 (from 5 pm) to 25, 2023 (till 11 am) Date of verification of online records September 22 to 25, 2023 (11 am) Declaration of merit list September 25 ,2023 Online choice filling September 26, 2023 (till 11 am) to September 28, 2023 (till 5 pm) Announcement of result September 29, 2023 Date of downloading allotment letter September 30, October 1 and 3, 2023

