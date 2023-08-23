UP NEET UG 2023 round 2 choice filling starts today at upneet.gov.in, check important guidelines here

UP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training will start the choice-filling window for UP NEET counselling round 2. Candidates can fill in their choices and lock it till August 26, 2023 on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 28, 2023.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report to the allotted institutes between August 29 and September 4. The UP NEET UG counselling 2023 is held for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS.

UP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check the table to know the round 2 counselling dates below:

Events Dates UP NEET UG choice filling August 23, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock August 26, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result August 28, 2023 Downloading of seat allotment order August 29 to September 4, 2023

How to fill choices for UP NEET counselling 2023 for round 2?

Candidates can fill in their choices for state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling on the official website: upneet.gov.in. The last date to submit choices is August 26 till 5 pm. They can follow these steps to fill the choice filling and locking process of UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UG (MBBS/BDS) link

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

UP NEET UG Choice Filling Guidelines

The directorate issued the following instructions regarding the choice-filling for round 2 counselling:

During the choice-filling process in round 2, candidates will have the option to choose from Seat Against Cancellation (SAC) beside vacant, not reported and resigned seats of the first round. If the seat of a pre-admitted candidate in SAC is upgraded, then his seat will be allotted to another candidate on the basis of merit cum option as per the rules.

It is mandatory for applicants to lock their choices after choice-filling. If a candidate does not lock their choices, they will not be included in the seat allotment process.

The candidate will not have to choose the option of the seat entered from the first round during the choice-filling, because if the seat is allotted to the candidate at the time of allotment of the second round, then they will have to appear again at the nodal centre and complete the admission process for the allotted seat, otherwise the admission will be cancelled.

