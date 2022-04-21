Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    WBJEE 2022 Dates Clash with CBSE, ISC 12th Exams, Students Request Mamata to Postpone Engineering Entrance Test

    The students are demanding for postponement of WBJEE 2022 stating that the exam date is clashing with the ISC Class 12 elective English exams. Check complete details here 

    Created On: Apr 21, 2022 11:05 IST
    Modified on: Apr 21, 2022 11:06 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Students Demand Postponement
    WBJEE 2022 Dates: As per the recent updates, students are demanding to postpone West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2022 (WBJEE) due to a clash with Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam. This year, WBJEE is scheduled to be held on 30th April 2022. The students are requesting the exam to be conducted in the last week of May 2022. 

    The WBJEE 2022 has already been postponed twice as first it was announced to be held on 14th April, which was later changed to 23rd April. Then it was again rescheduled to 30th April 2022. The candidates willing to appear for the exam have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms and appealed to the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reschedule to exam to May. 

    Students Demand Postponement of WBJEE 2022 

    Parents and students are demanding to postpone the WBJEE and many of the aspirants have raised the issue that the exam has come forward compared to the previous year and there is no extra attempt. A student said, “Please postpone WBJEE, It’s crazy how we have to prepare for boards and wbjee at the same time. I don’t think any of the batches before us had to face this. Jee main got postponed due to this exact reason. It defeats the whole purpose if wbjee is still conducted.” 

     

    All India Student’s Union wrote on Twitter, “#PostponeWBJEE2022 The students of West Bengal and other states are requesting CM of WB please postpone WBJEE for just 15-20 days . Give us a chance to be seated in your Prominent colleges.” 

     

    Another student tweeted, "Please postpone WBJEE for some days Many students of others state ,Icse board students and even the wb board students will be effected if not postponed. Because preparing for Board & competitive exam both are different." 

     

    WBJEE Admit Card 2022 

    The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2022 will be available from 25th April 2022. The candidates can download the hall West Bengal hall ticket from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. They need to use the required login credentials to download the same. 

     

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE)

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) conducts the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state. The exam will be held in an offline mode in two shifts. For Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 to 4 pm.

