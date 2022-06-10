WBJEE 2022 Result Expected To Release Next Week at wbjeeb.nic.in, Know Where to Check

WBJEE 2022 Result: As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is likely to release the result of WB Joint EE 2022 soon. As per media reports, WBJEE result 2022 will not be announced this week. The result date is yet to be confirmed by the officials. Once released, the WBJEE result 2022 will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the West Bengal JEE result by entering their application number and password.

Earlier, the board had released the WBJEE ORM sheet. Therefore, it is expected that the result will be declared by next week or anytime soon. However, there have been no updates from the officials regarding the same. Along with the WBJEE result 2022, the merit list will also be released.

Where to Check WBJEE Result 2022?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is expected to be released by next week. Students will be able to check their WBJEE 2022 result in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 result using the roll number and date of birth. After that, the WBJEE 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, candidates must download and take a print out for further reference.

How to Download WBJEE Result 2022?

As per media reports, the WBJEE result 2022 date has not been decided yet. However, it will be notified soon as well as released soon. Once announced, candidates can check their result at wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on WBJEE result 2022 link and a new login window will appear on the screen. Enter log-in credentials - roll number, date of birth. WBJEE result 2022 will appear on the screen and download the WBJEE scorecard for future references.

What After the Announcement of WBJEE Result 2022?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) will prepare the merit list based on the candidates’ scores in WBJEE 2022 exam. Based on the papers, or subjects and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated. The candidates who have cleared the WBJEE entrance exam can take admission in government, and private colleges in the state. Universities like Jadavpur University have 90 per cent seats reserved for domicile category candidates.

