WBJEE 2022 Results: Himanshu Sekhar tops Exams, Check toppers list here

WBJEE 2022 Results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board has announced the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website. Himanshu Sekhar of Barrackpore - Central Model School topped the WBJEE 2022 examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 examinations can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the results..

WBJEE 2022 Results were announced in a press conference conducted by the officials. Candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 Results by entering the WBJEE 2022 Login details in the link provided. Students can also check the WBJEE 2022 Results through the direct link provided here.

According to the details provided by the officials a total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams. The total pass percentage recorded was 98.85 percent for the examinations. Approximately 73.2% male and 26.8% female candidates have cleared the WBJEE 2022 exams.

Rank Name School 1 Himanshu Sekhar Barrackpore Central Model School 2 Himanshu Sekhar Siliguri 3 Saptarshi Mukherjee The Future Foundation School, Kolkata 4 Jahnavi Shaw South Point High School, Kolkata. 5 Kaustav Chowdhury Jenkins School, Kochbihar 6 Saumyaprabha Dey Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School, East Midnapore 7 Debraj Karmakar DBMS Kadma High School, Jamshedpur 8 Agnidhra Dey South Point High School 9 Ayon Adhikari Calcutta Boys High School 10 Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay Central Model School, Barrackpore

