    WBJEE 2022 Results: Himanshu Sekhar tops Exams, Check toppers list here

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board has announced the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the WBJEE 2022 Results through the link provided below.

    Updated: Jun 17, 2022 17:15 IST
    WBJEE 2022 Results - Toppers List
    WBJEE 2022 Results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board has announced the WBJEE 2022 Results on the official website. Himanshu Sekhar of Barrackpore - Central Model School topped the WBJEE 2022 examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the WBJEE 2022 examinations can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the results..

    WBJEE 2022 Results were announced in a press conference conducted by the officials. Candidates can check the WBJEE 2022 Results by entering the WBJEE 2022 Login details in the link provided. Students can also check the WBJEE 2022 Results through the direct link provided here.

    WBJEE 2022 - Direct Link

    According to the details provided by the officials a total of 81,393 students appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exams. The total pass percentage recorded was 98.85 percent for the examinations. Approximately 73.2% male and 26.8% female candidates have cleared the WBJEE 2022 exams.

    Students can check the complete WBJEE 2022 Merit List here.

    WBJEE 2022 Merit List

    Rank

    Name

    School

    1

    Himanshu Sekhar

    Barrackpore Central Model School

    2

    Himanshu Sekhar

    Siliguri

    3

    Saptarshi Mukherjee

    The Future Foundation School, Kolkata

    4

    Jahnavi Shaw

    South Point High School, Kolkata.

    5

    Kaustav Chowdhury

    Jenkins School, Kochbihar

    6

    Saumyaprabha Dey

    Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School, East Midnapore

    7

    Debraj Karmakar

    DBMS Kadma High School, Jamshedpur

    8

    Agnidhra Dey

    South Point High School

    9

    Ayon Adhikari

    Calcutta Boys High School

    10

    Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay

    Central Model School, Barrackpore

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
