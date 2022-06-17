    Live

    WBJEE Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: WBJEE 2022 Result link active; Check at wbjeeb.nic.in

    Published on: Fri 17 Jun 2022 02:49 PM IST

    WBJEE Result 2022 today

    HIGHLIGHTS

    WBJEE Result 2022 In Few MinsResult out at 2.30 PM, Scorecard at 4 PMCheck at wbjeeb.nic.in

    WBJEE Result 2022 Live: The West Bengal JEE Result 2022 has been announced on June 17, 2022, by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams Board (WBJEEB). The official link of WBJEE Result 2022 is activated on the official website and those who appeared for the exams will be able to download their scorecard. The official websites of WBJEE Result 2022 are- wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. Correct credentials must be provided to check WBJEE Result 2022. The link to check WBJEE Result 2022 is given below and it will be activated soon after the official announcement.

    Check WBJEE Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available)

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 17 Jun 05:22 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Announced: Check toppers here

      WBJEEB has announced the WBJEE Result 2022 and the link is activated on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Check below the toppers of the WBJEE 2022 Exam along with their ranks. 

      Rank

      Name

      School

      1

      Himanshu Sekhar

      Barrackpore Central Model School

      2

      Himanshu Sekhar

      Siliguri

      3

      Saptarshi Mukherjee

      The Future Foundation School, Kolkata

      4

      Jahnavi Shaw

      South Point High School, Kolkata.

      5

      Kaustav Chowdhury

      Jenkins School, Kochbihar

      6

      Saumyaprabha Dey

      Kolaghat Thermal Power Plant High School, East Midnapore

      7

      Debraj Karmakar

      DBMS Kadma High School, Jamshedpur

      8

      Agnidhra Dey

      South Point High School

      9

      Ayon Adhikari

      Calcutta Boys High School

      10

      Shubhankar Bandyopadhyay

      Central Model School, Barrackpore

      Get here the details of WBJEE Result 2022 Toppers

    • 17 Jun 04:25 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Link Activated at wbjeeb.nic.in

      WBJEE Result 2022 is announced on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. The link is activated on the website. The candidates can check their rank card by providing the correct details. 

    • 17 Jun 03:43 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Declared: Direct link shortly

      WBJEE 2022 Result is declared by the examination authorities and the direct link will be available at 4 PM at the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard once the link is activated on the official website. 

    • 17 Jun 03:33 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Announced: 98.85 percentage students pass

      In WBJEE Result 2022, a total of 98.85 per cent of students have passed in WBJEE Exam. Total of 81, 393 students had appeared in the joint entrance exam. 

    • 17 Jun 03:24 PM

      WBJEE Result 2022 declared: Top Rankers

      Rank

      Candidates

      1

      Himanshu Sekhar, Barrackpore Central Modal School

      2

      Himanshu Sekhar, Siliguri

      3

      Saptarshi Mukherjee, The Future Foundation School, Kolkata

      4

      Jahnavi Shaw, South Point High School, Kolkata

    • 17 Jun 03:11 PM

      WBJEE Result 2022 Declared: Himanshu Sekhar tops

      Himanshu Sekhar from Barrackpore Central Model School has secured First Rank in WBJEE 2022. 

    • 17 Jun 03:02 PM

      WBJEE Result 2022 Announced: 20 per cent increase in the students enrolled

      WBJEEB has announced the result of WBJEE 2022. This year, a 20 per cent increase is seen in the candidates who are enrolled in comparison to the last year. 

    • 17 Jun 02:48 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in

      WBJEE Result 2022 Declared: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2022 Result. The direct link will be activated at 4 PM on the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

    • 17 Jun 01:26 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result: Top 10 rankers in 2021

      Rank

      Names of candidates

      1

      Panchojanyo Dey

      2

      Soumyajit Dutta

      3

      Bratin Mandal

      4

      Ankit Mandal

      5

      Gourab Das

      6

      Ayush Gupta

      7

      Ritam Dasgupta

      8

      Saptarsha Bhattacharya

      9

      Rishi Kejriwal

      10

      Souhardya Dutta

    • 17 Jun 12:49 PM

      WBJEE Result 2022: How the merit list of WBJEE is prepared?

      WBJEE Result 2022 date and time: The merit list of WBJEE is prepared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on the basis of the score achieved by the candidates in WBJEEB Exam 2022. The two types of merit lists will be released after WBJEE Result 2022- General Merit List and Pharmacy Merit List. 

    • 17 Jun 12:29 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result Today: Is Admit Card required during counselling process?

      WBJEE Result 2022: Yes, the candidates who will qualify for the engineering exam will be required to carry their WBJEE Admit card during the counseling process. Only those who will qualify WBJEE Result 2022 will be eligible for the counselling procedure. 

    • 17 Jun 12:20 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result: Check List of Websites

      WBJEE 2022 Result will be announced today via press conference at 2.30 PM will be available on- 

      1. wbjeeb.nic.in

      2. wbjeeb.in

    • 17 Jun 12:06 PM

      WBJEE 2022 Result to be announced today: How to download scorecard

      Those who appeared for the WBJEE exam 2022 can download their scorecards once the result of WBJEE is announced by the authorities today- June 17, 2022.

      Steps to download WBJEE Scorecard 2022

      1. Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

      2. Click on the result link once it appears on the screen

      3. Provide the login credentials in the space given and click on submit

      4. WBJEE 2022 Result will be visible on the screen

      5. Download WBJEE Scorecard and get a printout for future references

    • 17 Jun 11:17 AM

      WBJEE Result 2022: WBJEE final answer key released

      The candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2022 exam must note that the official answer key was released in an online mode on June 16, 2022. Notably, the final answer key of WBJEE 2022 exam was prepared after taking into account the objections on the preliminary answer key of WBJEE 2022. 

    • 17 Jun 10:10 AM

      WBJEE 2022 Result: When WBJEE Result will be announced?

      WBJEE Result 2022 will be declared on June 17, 2022. The details were announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEEB).

    • 17 Jun 10:00 AM

      WBJEE Result 2022: When pass percentage and Merit List will be announced?

      As the result of WBJEE 2022 will be announced on June 17, 2022, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will also declare the pass percentage and release the merit list at 2.30 PM. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the details. 

    • 17 Jun 09:55 AM

      WBJEE 2022 Result to be announced today: Conference at 2.30 PM

      The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (EBJEE) Result 2022 is scheduled to be announced on June 17, 2022. The Result of WBJEE 2022 will be announced via a press conference at 2.30 PM and the candidates will be able to download their scorecard at 4 PM. 

    Register for Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification