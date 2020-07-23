6 reasons that will convince you to join Delhi University this year

The college entrance season is here and the fresh school pass outs are standing on the crossroads where they have to take possibly the most difficult decision of their lives till this point. They have to select the university, college and course which can fuel their ambitions and be the best choice, keeping in mid their inclinations and likings.

If you are planning to join Delhi University but can’t take the plunge, we have some reasons that might convince you.

Here are some reasons why you should join Delhi University:

1. Among The Best Universities In The World

Delhi University is famous not only in India but entire world for its academic excellence and commitment to quality education. A whole arena of opportunities opens up for students after their graduation and they can utilise the exposure to get good jobs and lead an informed life ahead. With a vibrant campus that offers excellent academic exposure to a variety of courses including offbeat academic honours programmes; Delhi University has it to compete with the best educational institutes in the world.

2. Cultural Societies

While academics are taken care of by professors at Delhi University, students themselves work very hard to make the campus vibrant with the help of several cultural societies. In fact, many claim that the Delhi University’s cultural societies are at par with professional training institutes where you can learn an art form of your choice. From dancing to theatre and from debating to fashion, there is a society for possibly every activity, including unconventional ones like Sanskrit Literary Societies.

3. Unmatchable Exposure

Owing to its great reputation, students from the world come to get education at Delhi University, thus providing an unparalleled exposure to the students studying there. You can find students from remote areas of the country and even abroad in the campus and communicating with them can add to your experience and increase your knowledge about different cultures. Moreover, many reputed college which part of DU’s north and south campuses have student and faculty exchange programmes with international institutes and varsities.

So, if you always wanted to travel the world to meet new people, worry not! DU brings the world to you.

4. College Fests

The Delhi University College Fests season is something every college student on campus waits for. The high level of competition and performances at these fests is hard to find anywhere. Apart from the student competitions, DU Colleges also invite famous Bollywood actors, singers, bands and artists to add to the glamour and entertainment quotient. Apart from all the fun and entertainment, these college fests also offer a great opportunity to the students to learn the first lessons of management as organizers and volunteers for College Festivals.

Therefore, be it as an organizer or a visitor, DU’s college fests season is something that no student should ever miss.

5. The DU Campus or Campuses (However you may like it)

Some of the best colleges of Delhi University are part of the north campus and surrounding streets of Kamla Nagar are the best adda for the students who are studying at the University. Popularly known by the urban slang ‘Knags’, Kamala Nagar is home to some of the best eateries and shopping outlets that students can enjoy. With city's most inexpensive eateries in the area, the life at the campus becomes easy and fun at the same time.

Just because we mentioned North Campus doesn’t mean the South misses out on any campus fun. In fact, Delhi University’s south campus is very popular among the students as it is surrounded by some of the most happening places in the town. Be it Hauz Khas Village or HKV as most DUites like to call it or SDA Market; the party scene in South Campus is always on. If shopping is something that attracts you then you don’t have to look any further. You can hit popular malls like Select CityWalk or if you are on a budget Sarojini Market and GK M Block will help you stay in style.

6. Unconventional Courses

At Delhi University, there is something for everyone. You want to pursue BSc in Instrumentation or Polymer Science? No problem at all. The university flaunts such and many other eccentric courses. Apart from this, there are premium journalism and business courses for students. Plus being in the centre of India’s political capital and close to the IT and multinational hubs of Gurgaon and Noida; the university has expanded its syllabus as well as pedagogy to suit the contemporary needs of the students.

These are just few of the reasons that make Delhi University the ideal student destination attracting young and dynamic students from across the country. If you have the right talent and are able to clear the cutoffs, there can’t be a better place for you to be.