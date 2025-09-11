71st BPSC Prelims 2025 Exam: Important Current Affairs for Bihar PCS Exam

BPSC 71st Prelims Exam 2025: The BPSC 71st Prelims exam is going to be conducted on 13 September 2025. The Prelims exam pattern consists of a single paper which is objective in nature consisting of 150 questions. Each question carries 1 mark and there is also a provision for negative marking. ⅓ rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect response on the similar lines as UPSC. The question paper consists of around 20-25 questions of current affairs. Current affairs forms a crucial part of the preparation. The General Studies paper consists of static subjects like polity, history, geography, economics, which can be related to the current events. The ongoing current events will also help analyze the important topics that can be asked from the static subjects. In this article, we have provided some of the important current events that can be considered important for the bPSC 71st Prelims Exam 2025.

Current Affairs for BPSC Prelims The current affairs forms an integral part in preparing for any kind of competitive exam. From UPSC CSE to state PCS, current affairs plays an important role. The current affairs defines the ongoing situations in and around the world, which will shape how the questions will be framed in the examinations. Current Affairs for BPSC Prelims 2025 Candidates must prepare the current affairs well. They can follow any national newspaper in Hindi or English, current affairs magazines, etc for their preparation. Some of the important current events have been mentioned here: Operation Sindoor India successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, a joint military operation involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strikes were a response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, attributed to ISI-backed militant groups.

Precision munitions were used to hit four targets in Pakistan (Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, Sarjal) and five in PoK.

The targets were chosen to dismantle anti-India terrorist infrastructure linked to groups actively engaged in cross-border terrorism.

These groups operate from training camps (Markaz) and launch pads, often concealed within government-run buildings.

Indonesia Becomes 10th Country to Join BRICS The fourth-largest nation in the world by population, Indonesia, has long indicated a desire to join BRICS. Its inclusion in the group has been viewed as a calculated step to improve cooperation with other developing countries and fortify its standing in the Global South. Indonesia, the Southeast Asian country, now becomes a full member of the club, joining South Africa, China, India, Russia, and Brazil. This milestone is further highlighted by the fact that Indonesia is anticipated to be the main guest at India's Republic Day festivities, highlighting the two countries' growing relationship. Nepal Joins India-led International Big Cat Alliance for Conservation Nepal became a formal member of the India-led International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in August 2025.

International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) The IBCA was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9th April 2023 in Mysuru, India. It is a revolutionary international coalition seeking to protect seven big cat species: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar, and puma. With more than 90 member states, ranging and non-ranging countries- the alliance seeks to enhance global cooperation to rescue big cats from threats like poaching, habitat destruction, and climate change. The Indian Union Cabinet approved the formation of the IBCA in February 2024, and the headquarters of the organization is in India. The association is to promote the sharing of expertise, resources, and technology among members to coordinate big cat conservation globally. Importance of Nepal's Membership Nepal has three of the seven major cat species protected under IBCA- tiger, snow leopard, and common leopard- and hence its involvement is vital. Its extensive habitats from dense lowland forests to the Himalayan ranges covered with snow give them necessary ecosystems.

Membership with the IBCA would help Nepal in its conservation efforts by means of networking and sharing resources with countries that are also members. It is characterized by Nepal as a country that is committed to ecological security, and it contributes to the campaigns towards recovering big cats. The alliance applauded this measure to Nepal as efforts to ensure the connectivity of forests and mountain corridors is vital in ensuring that these great animals will be available in the future. Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's Integrated Defense System During the 79th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the historic "Mission Sudarshan Chakra" national security project. A major step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense and strategic infrastructure security, this ambitious ten-year effort seeks to secure India's vital installations using domestic technology.

The objectives of the mission are: Create a multi-layered security structure that can withstand changing threats.

Decrease reliance on external security mechanisms.

Combine physical defense, cyber defense, and surveillance into a single, all-encompassing shield.

The Global Space Exploration Conference 2025 The Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2025 was held in New Delhi for the first time from May 7 to 9, 2025, with the theme of "Reaching New Worlds: A Space Exploration Renaissance." United Nations Ocean Conference The third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) was held in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025. France co-host the event with Costa Rica. The theme of the conference is "Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean."