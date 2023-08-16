ADA Project Engineer Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Process, Salary And Others

ADA  Recruitment 2023:   Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has notified for the 53 Project Engineer posts on the official website. Check here the application process, how to apply, eligibility and more.

Get all the details of ADA Recruitment here, apply online link
ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under  the  Department  of  Defence  Research  &  Development, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Government of India has  invited online application for the for 53 Project Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023. 

To apply for ADA Project Engineer recruitment drive, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Bachelor’s  in Engineering /Technology in Electrical / Electronics /  Instrumentation /  Electronics & Communications / Electronics  & Telecommunication/Electronics &  Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering. 

 ADA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before   September 8, 2023 through the official website.  

ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Project Engineer PE-1: 40 Posts
  • Project Engineer PE-2: 9 Posts
  • Project Engineer PE-3: 4 Posts 

ADA Educational Qualification 2023

Project Engineer PE-1:  At least a First class Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical  Engineering or Production  Engineering or equivalent from a  recognized University.  
Min. of 2 years’ experience
Project Engineer PE-2:  At least First Class Bachelor’s  degree in Engineering /Technology in 
Electrical / Electronics /  Instrumentation /  Electronics & Communications / Electronics 
& Telecommunication/Electronics &  Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering
Project Engineer PE-3:  i)At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in 
Aeronautical / Aerospace / Mechanical  Engineering or equivalent from a  recognized University 
ii)  Min. of 8 years’ experience 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

ADA Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organisation Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)
Name of posts  Project Engineer 
Number of posts  53
Last date to apply online September 8, 2023
Application mode  Online 
Jobs type Govt jobs
Official website  https://www.ada.gov.in

ADA Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Maximum Age in Years (as of closing date of the online registration of application)
For UR

  • Project Engineer PE-1: 35
  • Project Engineer PE-2: 45
  • Project Engineer PE-3: 55
  • Check the notification link for details of the age limit for others category and relaxation. 

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for  ADA Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website RAC  website  https://rac.gov.in or ADA web site: https://www.ada.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link ADA Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link for successfully login.
  • Step 4: After that,  upload  all  requisite  certificates/related  documents and make payment of the requisite fee.
  • Step 5: After  previewing  the  application  along  with  uploaded  certificates/documents,  the  application  needs  to  be locked  for  submission.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for ADA Recruitment 2023?

Closing date to apply online is September 8, 2023.

What are the Jobs in ADA Recruitment 2023?

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited online application for the for 53 Project Engineer posts.
