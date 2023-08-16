ADA Project Engineer Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Process, Salary And Others

ADA Recruitment 2023: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has notified for the 53 Project Engineer posts on the official website. Check here the application process, how to apply, eligibility and more.

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research & Development, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Government of India has invited online application for the for 53 Project Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.

To apply for ADA Project Engineer recruitment drive, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Bachelor’s in Engineering /Technology in Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023 through the official website.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Engineer PE-1: 40 Posts

Project Engineer PE-2: 9 Posts

Project Engineer PE-3: 4 Posts

ADA Educational Qualification 2023

Project Engineer PE-1: At least a First class Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Production Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University.

Min. of 2 years’ experience

Project Engineer PE-2: At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering /Technology in

Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communications / Electronics

& Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering

Project Engineer PE-3: i)At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in

Aeronautical / Aerospace / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University

ii) Min. of 8 years’ experience

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Name of posts Project Engineer Number of posts 53 Last date to apply online September 8, 2023 Application mode Online Jobs type Govt jobs Official website https://www.ada.gov.in

ADA Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Maximum Age in Years (as of closing date of the online registration of application)

For UR

Project Engineer PE-1: 35

Project Engineer PE-2: 45

Project Engineer PE-3: 55

Check the notification link for details of the age limit for others category and relaxation.

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for ADA Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.