ADA Project Engineer Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Process, Salary And Others

ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification: Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research & Development, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Government of India has invited online application for the for 53 Project Engineer posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.
To apply for ADA Project Engineer recruitment drive, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Bachelor’s in Engineering /Technology in Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communications / Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering.
ADA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023 through the official website.
ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer PE-1: 40 Posts
- Project Engineer PE-2: 9 Posts
- Project Engineer PE-3: 4 Posts
ADA Educational Qualification 2023
Project Engineer PE-1: At least a First class Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Production Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University.
Min. of 2 years’ experience
Project Engineer PE-2: At least First Class Bachelor’s degree in Engineering /Technology in
Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation / Electronics & Communications / Electronics
& Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Electronics / Engineering
Project Engineer PE-3: i)At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in
Aeronautical / Aerospace / Mechanical Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University
ii) Min. of 8 years’ experience
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
ADA Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA)
|Name of posts
|Project Engineer
|Number of posts
|53
|Last date to apply online
|September 8, 2023
|Application mode
|Online
|Jobs type
|Govt jobs
|Official website
|https://www.ada.gov.in
ADA Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Maximum Age in Years (as of closing date of the online registration of application)
For UR
- Project Engineer PE-1: 35
- Project Engineer PE-2: 45
- Project Engineer PE-3: 55
- Check the notification link for details of the age limit for others category and relaxation.
ADA Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for ADA Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website RAC website https://rac.gov.in or ADA web site: https://www.ada.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link ADA Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link for successfully login.
- Step 4: After that, upload all requisite certificates/related documents and make payment of the requisite fee.
- Step 5: After previewing the application along with uploaded certificates/documents, the application needs to be locked for submission.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.